Lila Forde on The Voice 2023 went from an auditioning singer to the recipient of four coach turns. Fans were just as excited about the “flawless” singer who sat down to play her rendition of Can’t Find My Way Home. Let’s find out all about Lila as she becomes a popular contestant…

The musician is already signed to a record label and proudly represents jazz and folk music. Lila Forde took to The Voice 2023 to display her vocal talents after a few stints performing in the industry. The NBC star even joined musical artist Rachel Mazer as a special guest on her fall European tour!

Meet singer Lila Forde

Lila Forde on The Voice secured four turns in just a few seconds of singing. She played her own rendition of Can’t Find My Way Home on the piano, and Gwen Stefani quickly turned her chair.

From Seattle, she now lives in California. Lila’s mom is a pianist, meaning she was playing music as soon as she was born, and now gigs full-time in Los Angeles as a hotel lounge singer.

She often sings The Beatles! The 24-year-old shocked John Lrgend, who believes she has “seen things” with a voice so controlled. Fans hailed the singer’s vocal chords as “flawless” and “soft”.

Gwen Stefani goes shoeless

Niall Horan said Lila reminded him of “everything he loves about music,” while Gwen said she was “fighting right now” and “taking off her shoes” as the world needs a “singer-songwriter” like Lila.

Gwen even stood in the middle of the room and went shoeless in the fight to coach the singer. John Legend added that “everything felt completely under her control.”

In the end, Gwen’s performance didn’t quite win her over. Lila chose John as her coach, who said, “You could tell she’s a musician from the first note. She’s got the tone, wisdom, it feels like she’s lived.”

Inside The Voice star’s career

Lila’s first public song cover was in May 2020, a quarantine session of I’ll Be Seeing You and Lovely Day. She then released her EP, In Another Life, in January 2021, and six months later, filmed One More Smile.

The singer released an official music video for Come Loose the following year, after her initial 2021 music video for her song, Red Rocks. Since then, she’s been full-time gigging at hotels.

Lila often plays with guitarist Ben Thomas at Los Angeles venues, such as The Mint and Melrose Trading Post. Now, she is launching to fame on The Voice – and the judges are already obsessed!

