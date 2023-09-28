Lisa Vanderpump is stepping away from Bravo with her new show, but she’s not ditching her Vanderpump empire completely. Her upcoming reality series, Vanderpump Villa, goes global as it follows the employee at her luxury European home. The unscripted show was ordered at Hulu in June 2023, so here’s the latest update on the potential release date and filming location.

Order up! Lisa Vanderpump is back in town. Actually not exactly. The Vanderpump Rules queen taking a break from her three California establishments to jet off to Europe for her latest TV endeavor.

Similar to the original series, Vanderpump Villa will follow the personal and professional lives of Lisa Vanderpump‘s employees at her sprawling chateau-style home as they tend to high-end guests.

The show was first announced in the summer of 2023 so read on to find out more about it.

An exact premiere date has yet to be confirmed but the predicted period is 2024 after the release of Vanderpump Rules season 11.

Showrunner Alex Baskin revealed that season 11 will air in 2024 and with Lisa confirming that filming began before Vanderpump Villa, it is very likely that Pump Rules will arrive on Bravo screens first.

Villa season 1 will consist of 10 episodes following the footsteps of another Hulu unscripted series, The Kardashians. Vanderpump fans are usually treated to 15 episodes on the Bravo network, but it doesn’t mean Villa will be any less juicy.

We’re unsure how anything will ever top the bombshell Scandoval drama that shook the reality TV industry to its core. In March, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ love affair was publicized after the singer’s longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, discovered inappropriate texts between the pair on his phone.

Where is Vanderpump Villa filmed?

The new reality series will be filmed at Lisa’s home in Carcassonne in the South of France. The charming city is known for its medieval fortified town and is a paradise for history and wine enthusiasts.

In a June 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, the businesswoman admitted that filming for Vanderpump Villa “wasn’t for a while” but holidaygoers in July allegedly spotted her in a restaurant in Carcassonne. It’s unclear if she was filming at the time or just relaxing at her vacation spot.

Lisa Vanderpump is casting for her next big personalities

Think you’ve got what it takes to serve and spill tea? Lisa is currently searching for hospitality professionals with “television-ready charisma” and “unparalleled excellence” to work under her wing. Bunim-Murray Productions, the series producer, opened a casting call in June and applications are still open for these roles:

You can also apply to become one of Lisa’s “esteemed guests”. Groups of six to eight are welcome to host their bachelorette parties, weddings, or even “extravagant divorce parties” at her chateau.

The British-born entrepreneur admitted that many people rejected a spot on Vanderpump Rules due to the publicity.

“It’s got to be a certain kind of character, gregarious and provocative and confident enough to be in front of the camera, and honest,” she said.