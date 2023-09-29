Lydia Gonzalez from Love is Blind has the sweetest mom who cried not once, not twice, but three times over her daughter’s joy. It was time to meet the parents after Milton got down on one knee. When Lydia introduced her mom and brother to Milton, she spoke her honest opinion.

Love is Blind season 5 brings to us the cute romance that is the “passionate” Lydia Gonzalez and James Milton Johnson. We thought they were the ultimate couple of the show. That was until Lydia’s mom made an appearance and got so emotional that we couldn’t help but cry with her.

Meet Lydia’s mom on Love is Blind

Lydia from Love is Blind’s mom, Lydia Ivelisse, only needed one scene to win over our hearts. Her mom, from Puerto Rico, had her son – Lydia’s brother – translate to Milton during their first meeting.

In Spanish, her parent says she’s the “adventure” and “always the one to do emotional things.” Her mother clarifies that her daughter is “passionate” before becoming emotional.

Her mother adds, “I love you so much.” Lydia responds, “I know you do. I love you too. You’re my everything.” Lydia’s brother, William-José, didn’t see Lydia for four years at one point.

Lydia’s brother makes Netflix debut

Lydia Ivelisse’s kids clearly have a passion for science, as Love is Blind star Lydia’s brother William-José is a biomedical engineer who lives in Washington, DC, and is originally from Puerto Rico.

He is just as close to her mom and shared a photo telling her he loves her. Lydia’s brains run in the family, as he is the lead comms at Children’s National Research Institute and founder of non-profit Pasquines.

Lydia from Love is Blind’s brother, William-José, is openly gay and often shares pictures with friends, as well as his dog, a husky. Netflix star Shayne Jansen said he was “staring at that tache from homeboy.”

She steals all of our hearts

Lydia is super close to her mom, who talks fondly of her daughter to Milton. She wrote on Instagram: “My mom is my whole world!!! You people really have no idea who I am at all!”

Although many fans are convinced that Lydia is not genuine in her relationship with Milton, seeing her mom in tears has left viewers just as emotional in response, and they love her.

One fan wrote: “I love her mother that’s it that’s all✌🏾.” Another said: “Mamas know when it ain’t right that’s all I’m gonna say! Ever argued with your mom and realized a year later she was right? Here it is.”

