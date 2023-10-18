Lizzy Musi’s breast cancer updates have seen the Street Outlaws star juggle treatment and racing life. How is Lizzy Musi doing? As the Discovery show returns, many pray for “wonder woman”.

The Street Outlaws cast member revealed in September that she’s currently undergoing a trial during stage 4 cancer treatment. Lizzy Musi continues to do underground racing while sharing regular breast cancer updates. We’ve got the latest on how Lizzy is doing.

Lizzy Musi’s latest breast cancer update revealed she is undergoing a trial at MD Anderson Cancer Center. A scan revealed that there has been no progression and that lesions have shrunk even more.

Her lymph nodes now seem clear and normal, with some bone metastases, but Lizzy said it “seems like it healed”. On September 20, she added, “Breast cancer will change your life in the blink of an eye.”

“But don’t let it control you! I’m hoping in the future there will be more treatments that can give better chances to live,” Lizzy continued. She has also been losing her hair while undergoing treatment.

How is Lizzy Musi doing?

Lizzy is currently continuing to do what she loves: street racing. Her latest YouTube video reveals she went to Denver to race after winning her second in-a-row victory at the Firebird Raceway NPK.

She is also going through a break-up, after revealing she and Kye Kelley had split in July 2023. Lizzy addressed the rumors, which began in December 2022, and confirmed it was a mutual split.

Her break-up era has involved going full adventure-seeker. She went wake-surfing for the first time, went fishing – where she caught her first 44lb flathead – and says her motto is to “live life to the fullest”.

Street Outlaws fans hail her ‘wonder woman’

Lizzy Musi’s fans following her journey are hailing her as a “wonder woman” as she undergoes cancer treatment yet continues to do her hobbies, like street racing, sports, and seeing friends.

One fan wrote: “Lizzy Musi Racing and team…Great job. Great video prayers for a full healing recovery for Lizzy. Hope to meet Lizzy in person to tell her to her face that she’s badass!! You go girl.”

Another penned: “Great news!! We adore you and watch you all the time. When we heard, we started praying for you. We will continue to keep you in our prayers! You’re awesome!! And SUCH an inspiration!”

“You are very very impressive. Your outlook and determination are strong. I’m proud of you. Keep up the fantastic attitude. And WINNING,” commented a fellow fan.

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-234 or visit their website (Find Support Programs and Services in Your Area). In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free at 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (Breast cancer resources and support organisations) or Macmillan Cancer Support (Breast cancer).