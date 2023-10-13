We have the ultimate Love is Blind reunion drinking game to mourn season 5 ending. Love is Blind memes are making us cry with laughter already. For a final bit of fun, we’ve got some important rules.

From Milton and Lydia making it to the altar to the drama surrounding Johnie and Stacy, there’s a whole lot of gossip to catch up on at the Love is Blind season 5 reunion. The popular Netflix show, where strangers meet in pods and only meet after an engagement, is sadly coming to an end. We’ve binge-watched every single episode, but here are the moments you can drink (from a gold cup, perhaps?)

Love is Blind reunion drinking game

Love is Blind memes are doing some serious rounds on Twitter. Let’s throw a watch party, get some popcorn, buy those infamous gold cups, and make the drama even more fun!

The Love is Blind season 5 reunion airs on Sunday, October 15, just two days after the grand finale. Basically, take a sip every time one of the following events happens:

When Johnie and Stacy throw shade

Johnie and Stacy had a wild feud after Izzy chose the latter to propose to. Johnie felt that Stacy had been selfish for not mentioning they had a strong connection – and it’s been tense ever since.

There’s no doubt that the two will be throwing daggers during the reunion… Awks!

The couple has decided to split

We all know that only two couples in Love is Blind season 5 made it to the altar. Many don’t believe the two pairs will stay together, and some think their indirect Instagram quotes hint at a split.

Whether the duos refer to a former split during the season or have since broken up after getting married, it’s time to drink up if a couple are no longer together. Maximum penalty if they tied the knot!

Love is Blind season 5 reunion: Izzy ‘deserves effort’

Izzy often said he deserves the effort he gives. He expressed some hesitation about Stacy’s lack of vulnerability, and now Love is Blind season 5 is ending, we have one last chance to hear it!

Those Love is Blind memes went wild on this one…

Lydia and Uche’s past mentioned

Since the beginning of Love is Blind season 5, the shocking truth that Lydia and Uche have history has kept coming up. And there’s no doubt that it’ll be mentioned again with Aaliyah’s return!

Uche warned Milton about his potential future with Lydia. He mentioned that Lydia was “getting in Aaliyah’s head” when they were in the pods together, claiming Lydia was “dishonest” when they dated.

Lydia uses a fairytale quote

When Lydia met Milton’s mom, dad, and sister, fans joked that she must have been getting her fairytale quotes from Google. His mom tells Lydia flat out that she has all of the “right answers” to their questions.

She told his family: “Where I was when I was 24… do I really think I was mature enough for a marriage? Probably not. But I’ve dated guys who were 38, 34, and they haven’t been able to express their wants.”

Plus, Lydia said she was looking forward to “the beginning of our forever” after they cut their cake. Talk about a fairytale quote! And during her vows, she said she’ll “never stop being who I am.”

Milton calls Lydia ’emotional’

Milton has been calling Lydia emotional throughout Love is Blind season 5. In Spanish, her mom says Lydia is the “adventure” and “always the one to do emotional things.”

Her mother clarifies that her daughter is “passionate” before becoming emotional. So, Milton’s constant comments have basically been backed up by her own parent!

Lydia told her family she felt hurt and judged during their final date, as Milton was shown referring to his wife-to-be’s emotions as her “weakness” before he walked down the aisle.

