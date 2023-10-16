Love Is Blind season 4’s JP Schultz gushed about his new girlfriend over one year after breaking off his pod romance with Ava Jenson.

Love Is Blind season 5 just wrapped up its reunion, revealing the fate of the likes of Lydia, Milton, Stacy, and Izzy. Like all previous series, not every member found the love of their lives inside the pods, and that’s exactly what happened to season 4’s Josh “JP” Schultz.

In fact, the 30-year-old barely received any screen time so fans didn’t even know about his pod love story.

JP found a connection with Ava Jenson and even became engaged but it was shortlived. The couple went their separate ways and Schultz has found a new partner. They’ve made things official – and no, not with a ring.

Love Is Blind season 4’s JP Schultz gushes about ‘angel’ girlfriend

On Monday, October 9, JP posted a series of appreciation photos for his new girlfriend, Jennifer Zayshlyy. This is the first time he has gone public with his romance online, and although fans had no idea, his Love Is Blind co-stars, Paul Pedan and Jackelina Bonds, undoubtedly knew before the upload.

“How do you make a hotel elevator lobby look so good in slide 8?” he captioned the Instagram post, referencing Jennifer’s pose in a black dress.

Jackie clearly ships the pairing, commenting: “Momma & dada, adopt me thx,” alongside four heart emojis.

Amber Wilder, who also appeared in season 4, wrote: “Okay cuties!!!”

Series 4 was dominated by the fairytales of Zack and Bliss, and Tiffany and Brett, so Netflix failed to air JP’s journey.

The plant operations director originally connected with Chelsea Griffin and Micah Lussier, who accepted proposals from Kwame Appiah and Paul Peden, respectively. He ultimately proposed to Ava, a 32-year-old communication specialist.

Ava fell for JP because he was “fun, emotionally in tune and communicative,” while he was attracted by her resiliency and how she’s overcome so much in life.”

Their face-to-face meeting, however, had JP “taken aback” and they weren’t selected to continue the Netflix experiment. The romance ended even before they returned to Seattle after he broke off the engagement via text during flight boarding.

“I did not want her sitting on the plane calling and texting her family that we were still engaged when I knew, inside, I needed some time,” he said in a post to his Instagram story in April 2023.

“I’m far from perfect, I’ve put a lot of work into me and I’m still growing every day,” he continued.

What we know about Jennifer Zayshlyy

Zayshleyy is not a public figure, she is an elementary school teacher at Auburn School District.

Teaching is seemingly her passion since she majored in elementary education at Central Washington University, before earning a master’s in educational technology from Western Governors University.

She has one sister and can speak fluent Russian and Ukrainian.