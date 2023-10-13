As another season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind rounds off its drama-filled episodes, fans are eager to find out who from season 5 is still together. The unique social experiment show has proved successful for some couples from previous seasons who are still married today. However, there have also been many break-ups endured.

Getting to know a stranger through a wall, with just your voice to communicate could be some people’s idea of a really bad way to begin a relationship. However, the Love Is Blind participants were ready to take part in the experiment in a bid to find themselves a spouse. After meeting in the pods, let’s find out more about where Stacy Snyder and Izzy Zapata, and James Milton Johnson IV and Lydia Velez Gonzalez are now.

© 2023

Love Is Blind season 5: Fans ask who is still together

After some roller-coaster ride relationships, Love Is Blind season 5 episode 10 finally shows viewers which couples chose to get married.

The participants get ready for their big days and head down the aisle – not before weighing everything up about their partner with their nearest and dearest.

Speaking to her mom, Stacy expressed her concerns over trust within her and Izzy’s relationship. However, she admitted that she did fall in “love” within a week of knowing him.

Izzy, on the other hand, was crystal clear on his decision and said on the Netflix show: “That’s my girl. I love her. I’m going up there, I’m saying yes.”

Gearing up for his wedding day, Milton explained that he had “jitters,” and hadn’t written his vows yet.

His wife-to-be, Lydia, said she was “100 per cent certain that she’d found someone so amazing.”

Credit: Netflix YouTube channel

Did Lydia and Milton get married?

Staring into each other’s eyes at the altar, Milton and Lydia were asked whether they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together.

Both of them responded: “I do,” and sealed their marriage with a kiss.

However, they kissed prematurely as they hadn’t exchanged rings yet. The officiant resumed the ceremony and Milton and Lydia were officially wed.

On her wedding day, Lydia said she “believes love is blind,” and that she’d met “the man of her dreams and a little bit more.”

But, since episode 10’s release, Lydia has shared some cryptic Instagram posts on her Stories (@lavg).

One reads: “I’m not negotiating my value with anyone. I’m worth it. Been worth it. Will forever be worth it.”

Another reads: “The plan is to move. Move out. Move on. Move up. Move smarter.”

The pair also aren’t following one another on Instagram at the time of writing.

© 2023

Love Is Blind season 5: Izzy and Stacy now

On Stacy and Izzy’s wedding day, the two didn’t walk back down the aisle a married couple.

The couple’s build-up to saying “I do” was definitely there, but when it came to it, Stacy didn’t quite utter the words Izzy wanted to hear.

Izzy said “I do,” but Stacy responded: “I love you more than I can even explain. I wanna make you happy, I wanna give you that reassurance. I do want you and I wanna say yes, but I would be doing you and I a disservice right now to say that I do when I feel like there’s a lot of things that we need, and more than anything, we need time. We haven’t had time.”

Izzy said that he understood her decision and the two kissed.

Since episode 10 came out, a report from The Tab reveals that the two have given hints that they’re still together now.

Stacy posted a photo of flowers she’d been sent and tagged Izzy on Instagram. Izzy also took to the ‘gram and responded to a fan’s question confirming that they’re “still going strong.”

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW