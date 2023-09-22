Since 2020, Love Is Blind has been a roaring success. Now, the show is back three years later for its fifth season. A brand new batch of singletons are hoping to find their perfect partner and get engaged to them sight unseen. Let’s take a look at when fans can expect Love Is Blind season 5 episode 5 to arrive.

Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa, are ready to guide the new Houston-based participants through their Love Is Blind journey in 2023. As always the cast has the opportunity to make emotional connections in the pods before deciding whether they’re going to get married and live together.

© 2023

Love Is Blind season 5 episodes

A fresh new season of Love Is Blind dropped on Netflix on Friday, September 22.

Episodes 1 to 4 were all available to stream at once. However, fans will have to wait for more batches of the series to arrive each week.

Season 5 is made up of 10 episodes in total.

Love Is Blind season 5 episode 5

Once Love Is Blind season 5’s first four episodes have been binge-watched, many viewers are keen to find out when the next episodes will arrive.

Netflix releases episodes 5, 6, and 7 on September 29.

The complete list of episode release dates are as follows:

When is the Netflix show finale?

Following the Netflix show’s drama-packed arrival on September 22, the series will run until October 13.

Viewers can expect to see the outcome of all the couples’ journeys in episode 10.

During the series, Stacey, Izzy, Uche, Chris, and co will all attempt to make emotional connections in the pods before deciding who they would like to marry.

After the pods, the Love Is Blind couples will embark on life together on a honeymoon, living together and meeting one another’s friends and families.

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW