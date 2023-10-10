Spoilers – The Love is Blind season 5 finale date is looming as fans share their predictions. With just two couples left, it’s predicted to be the “shortest ever” in the history of the Netflix show. However, the majority of viewers are just happy to be enjoying the drama at this point.

Izzy and Stacey, as well as Milton and Lydia, are the two remaining couples on Love is Blind season 5. The Netflix dating show has us waiting for just a few episodes to air. Then, we can go in on the gossip that emerges on social media. Some fans couldn’t wait and have already given their predictions…

© 2023

The Love is Blind season 5 finale airs on Friday, October 13. Nine episodes are already available to binge-watch, but fans will have to wait a few days to get the tenth and final episode.

As the couples head out on final dates before their wedding days, doubts and differences still loom during episode nine. This leaves fans thinking Milton could say no to Lydia at the altar.

Most seasons have had 12 episodes, but this season was a little shorter at just 10. This could be down to some couples’ love stories being cut out, such as Renee Poche and Carter, who did get engaged.

Predictions: ‘Milton says no’

One fan said: “My prediction is that everyone strikes out this season #LoveIsBlind.” In a poll, the majority voted that Lydia would say yes to Milton while only 5.5 percent have hopes for him to do the same.

Another reckons everyone says no except season villain Lydia. They said: “I don’t see either couple getting a full “I Do” unless production butts in to not be embarrassed by the way this season went.”

Taking into account the drama of this season, most viewers have zero hope for the couples remaining. One said on Twitter: “My prediction is no one says yes #loveisblind.”

Spoilers go against fans’ predictions

Love is Blind season 5’s finale predictions weren’t correct. Spoilers reveal that Love is Blind’s Izzy was seen with a mystery lady after getting ‘married’ to Stacy, while Lydia and Milton did get married.

Lydia and Milton got married according to public records from the Harris County Clerk’s Office in Texas, where Houston is located, in May 2022. They returned the license to the office on June 27, 2022.

Records state Stacy and Izzy were married on May 20, 2023, while their license was processed on August 29. However, their marriage license after Love is Blind season 5 was not returned.

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW