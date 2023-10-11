The Love is Blind season 5 reunion date has been revealed. However, it won’t be live like season 4’s debacle. So when does Love is Blind’s reunion air? Fans want all the season 5 rumors addressed.

After the live version of the Love is Blind season 4 reunion went wrong, and didn’t work, producers decided to stick to a scheduled pre-filmed special. But it’s not even the actual show that Netflix fans want. They are eager to hear what’s been going on off-screen… AKA those Love is Blind season 5 rumors.

Love is Blind season 5 reunion

Aaliyah will be back to speak her truth after developing a connection with Uche, but not wanting to deal with Lydia being his ex-girlfriend. The unmissable drama is coming after Netflix confirmed a reunion date.

Viewers are now hoping to get clarity on how exes Lydia and Uche were cast as well as post-filming rumors such as Renee and Carter being cut out, and Stacy and Izzy not returning their marriage papers.

Hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey will “reflect on their relationships, break down this season’s twists and turns, and unveil secrets that have unfolded since the experiment concluded.”

‘Off-screen rumors need to be addressed’

Amid the Love is Blind season 5 rumors, a fan wrote in the reunion teaser comments: “I don’t care what anyone says, Uche carried this season as far as I’m concerned. And doesn’t look like he’ll be there.”

Another said: “Everybody needs to be on that stage during the #LoveIsBlindS5 reunion; because things have been left out that need to be addressed. #LoveIsBlind.”

“I cannot wait for Vanessa Lachey to go completely unhinged and absolutely rip JP a new one at the reunion #LoveIsBlind,” one fan wrote following the make-up drama.

When does the Love is Blind reunion air?

The Love is Blind reunion airs on Sunday, October 15, but it won’t be live like season 4’s plans. The episode will air at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, which is 1 am on October 16 in the United Kingdom.

It was prerecorded and won’t be live following the technical issues during season 4’s reunion. After the tenth and final episode on Friday, October 13, viewers will only have to wait two days for the reunion.

In a new teaser trailer, we see a crew member quickly cross out the word ‘live’ on a sign that initially read ‘Love Is Blind season 5 live reunion today’. They add: “It’s not live… but it is unmissable.”

