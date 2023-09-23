Everyone’s favorite social experiment show is back on Netflix in 2023. Love Is Blind returns for its fifth season this September after instantly becoming a hit series back in 2020. As the singletons decide who they want to couple up with in the pods, let’s take a look at the Love Is Blind season 5 zodiac signs.

By episode 3, Love Is Blind‘s season 5 stars are proposing to one another and deciding who they want to spend the rest of their lives with. The participants made their decisions based purely on an emotional connection and chose who to marry sight unseen.

Credit: MONTY BRINTON/NETFLIX

Love Is Blind season 5 zodiac signs: JP and Taylor

Love Is Blind season 5 episode 3 sees JP and Taylor meet for the first time face-to-face.

The Netflix stars embark on an engagement after forming a bond in the pods, and according to their zodiac signs, they’re not the most compatible.

JP is a 32-year-old firefighter who celebrates his birthday around June 7, per his Instagram page. This would make JP a Gemini on the zodiac.

Taylor celebrates her birthday on January 15, 1997, making her a Capricorn, according to Netflix Life.

Astrotalk writes: “A Gemini-Capricorn match could not be more opposite in terms of compatibility…” However, with compromise, the two could make their relationship work.

Stacy and Izzy’s zodiac signs

After cutting off his connection with Johnie, Izzy decided that he felt a stronger bond with Stacy.

Stacy is a Libra sign while Izzy is a Virgo. Netflix Life writes that Izzy celebrates his birthday on September 3.

Judging by Virgo and Libra traits, Stacy and Izzy have the potential to have a romance written in the stars.

Astrology writes that they’re a great match: “…both partners share pleasing personalities and a strong desire for balance.”

Love Is Blind zodiacs: Lydia and Milton

Love Is Blind season 5’s Lydia and Milton are another match made in heaven according to Astrology.

Milton is the youngest of the season 5 cast members. He celebrates his birthday on October 6, per his Facebook page.

Given Milton’s birth date, he’s a Libra on the zodiac. Lydia is a Virgo as she celebrates her birthday on August 29.

Libra and Virgo signs are known to create intellectual bonds and it was clear to see that the two connected over their love of geology on the Netflix show.

Astrotalk writes: “Both of them have differences and respecting both of their choices is the key to a successful Virgo and Libra relationship.”

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW