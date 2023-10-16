Chris from Love is Blind season 5 has a girlfriend. His Love is Blind partner, Johnie, also has a boyfriend after he cheated on her. They never got engaged but did make things official on the Netflix show. Chris from Love is Blind hasn’t gone Instagram-official with his girlfriend yet…

He revealed he got a girlfriend after admitting that he cheated on Johnie on Love is Blind after defending her during the season. “I’m always going to defend the people that I love,” he said.

Host Vanessa Lachey said, “You just said, I will always defend the ones I love, but if I may, would you cheat on those you love?”

Chris from Love is Blind season 5’s girlfriend

Chris has a new girlfriend. A woman named Erin Berger posted a picture with Chris on Instagram in July 2022, just a few months after Love Is Blind season 5 was filmed. He left a comment on the post.

The Netflix star told her he was thankful to have her in his life. In another post from Valentine’s Day 2023, Erin called Chris her Valentine. In a comment, Chris told Erin he loved her, and she liked it.

Erin, from Houston, Texas, attended a friend’s wedding with Chris and is an animal rescuer. Although the photos of them on her page were removed, she currently follows Chris on Instagram.

Chris reveals he cheated on Johnie

After the Love is Blind party in Houston, Chris cheated on Johnnie. Later, Johnnie and Izzy ran into each other in a bar (which Chris was at) and shared one kiss but realized they were not compatible.

Chris left for a wedding out of state. Johnie explained that she didn’t see Chris the next week after the wedding. “And then, I found out the following weekend that Chris was seeing someone else,” she said.

“And yeah, I never saw him again,” Johnie added. Chris confirmed that’s what happened and admitted that he “didn’t handle the situation as someone would properly.” He said that he found the love of his life.

Love is Blind: Meet Johnie’s boyfriend

Johnie revealed she has a boyfriend and is “doing just fine” following the Love is Blind season 5 reunion. She said: “I think we both have found our people now and are happy.”

She is now in a relationship with a “kind” NASA engineer. “I’m in the healthiest relationship of my life with a kind, funny, and thoughtful NASA engineer,” she tells Tudum.

Johnie is now really looking forward to a future together with her new boyfriend. “I cherish the peace and trust my partner and I have fostered in our relationship,” the LIB star revealed.

