Love Is Blind season 5 whisked the engaged couples to a Mexican resort for a romantic getaway so Reality Titbit has all the details on the location.

*Warning: Love Is Blind season 5 spoilers ahead*

We are already halfway through Love Is Blind season 5 as the engaged couples visit Heaven on Earth, aka a five-star resort in Mexico, to develop their pod romances.

With the fall months approaching, the sun, sea, and sand have fans totally jealous so Reality Titbit has uncovered the filming location for your next vacation.

Credit Netflix Media Player – Love Is Blind S5 EP5

Where is the Love Is Blind season 5 resort?

The engaged couples a transported to the Grand Velas Riviera Maya resort in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico for a few days of paradise.

The all-inclusive resort advertises itself as “where the Caribbean Sea meets the Yucatan jungle” while offering luxurious amenities such as an award-winning spa and sumptuous suites.

No wonder Netflix opted for this resort, it is a top listing by the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards.

It’ll cost you a small fortune, however. One night in the Zen Grand Suite – their cheapest room – is priced at $1234. Rooms with private jacuzzis and plunge pools start at $1336 per night.

The most expensive option is the Ambassador Two Bedroom Family Suite Ocean View for $2236 per night.

Longtime fans will recognize the resort as it served as the backdrop for season 1, the same place where show favorites Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton fell in love. They celebrated their fourth anniversary in 2023.

Here’s hoping season 5’s couples will receive the same magic touch.

Other Love Is Blind luxury resorts

Season 2

Season 2 took a trip to Cancun’s TRS Coral Adults-Only Hotel. Highlights include swim-up rooms, a white sandy beach, 18 bars and restaurants, and a distinctively shaped pool that cuts through the center of the resort.

Rooms start at $430 per night for a junior suite with a garden view, up to $1386 per night for an Ambassador Suite Beachside with an ocean view.

Season 3

Season 3 introduced fans to singles in Dallas, Texas, who didn’t need to travel as far for their post-engagement honeymoons. The couples stayed at Calamigos Guest Ranch & Beach Club in California, making it the only season where they didn’t go to Mexico.

Prices start at $995 for a signature single suite for two adults and one child,

Season 4

Season 4 took fans back to Mexico, specifically to the TRS Yucatan Adults-Only Hotel. The Polynesian-chic resort offered couples suites with private pools, lush trees, and jungle views.

It is located in the same region as season 1 and 5’s hotel; they are just 46 minutes away from each other on the same coast.