The Love Is Blind season 5’s Stacy Snyder has hinted that she is dating once again and internet sleuths have allegedly found the mystery man.

Love Is Blind season 5 reunited its cast members for the highly anticipated reunion and it’s fair to say that love wasn’t blind for much of the cast. The series concluded with only one married couple – Lydia Gonzalez and Milton Johnson. The only other couple to make it to the altar, Stacy Snyder and Izzy Zapata, ultimately split after the former rejected him at the ceremony.

With Stacy and Izzy going their separate ways, insurance agent Izzy has been photographed with a mystery blonde woman. Stacy, meanwhile, refused to confirm her relationship status, but her “no comment” statement is enough of a hint.

© 2023

Who is Stacy from Love Is Blind dating? Fans think it’s a reality star

At the season 5 reunion, Vanessa Lachey questioned if Stacy was becoming serious with the date she attended a birthday cooking class with, to which she replied: “No comment,” with a grin.

Reddit and TikTok fans have since scoured the internet for Stacy’s mystery man and Married At First Sight’s (MAFS) Ryan Ignasiak is rumored to be the Mr No Comment. Neither Snyder nor Ignasiak have commented on the fan speculation.

Based in Houston, Texas, Ryan appeared on MAFs season 13 in 2021. He tied the knot with Brett Layton but split on Decision Day, the final day in which couples decide whether to stay married or divorce.

Ryan and Stacy follow each other on Instagram and although they haven’t posted any photos together, fans uncovered an image from her company’s profile, showing a blonde woman kissing a male with a dark brown beard.

The photo does not show the face of the blonde woman so it doesn’t prove that it is indeed Stacy, but fans love to speculate. Stacy’s business account has been placed on private but viewers have screenshotted the image.

Who is Ryan Ignasiak from Married At First Sight?

Ryan is a regulatory and safety manager at Capital Star Oil and Gas. He joined MAFS when he was 35 years old, meaning in 2023, he is about age 37.

During his MAFS run, experts paired him up with show superfan Brett but Ryan claimed he struggled with find a spark with her. One shocking moment was when Brett confronted him about allegedly using a dating app and even matched with a woman she knew.

Brett denied the claims, defending that it was not active but he downloaded the app a week before Decision Day.

“I was never there just swiping away and matched with one of her friends, like the app was on my phone for minutes,” he told Tamara Lynette Tales, before admitting that it was a poor decision during filming.