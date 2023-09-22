A group of hopeful singletons are ready to find ‘the one’ in an all-new season of Love Is Blind in 2023. Following the success of the Netflix series’ first four seasons, season 5 dropped on Friday, September 22. During the show’s first episode, Chris Fox details how he was a victim of sexual assault.

Some of the participants on Love Is Blind are looking for someone to “love them for them,” while others are in search of “unconditional love.” Many of the Netflix stars are sharing some painful moments from their past in season 5.

Chris details assault on Love Is Blind

During Love Is Blind season 5 episode 1, Chris and Johnie are playing a card game in the pods. He explains that he experienced sexual assault at the age of 17.

Chris draws a card which prompts them both to talk about how they lost their virginity.

After explaining when she lost her virginity, Johnie asks Chris: “When did you lose yours? You don’t wanna say?”

Chris replies: “I’ve told everyone for a very, very long time that I lost it in junior year to this girl, and, I don’t know I feel like this whole experience is about honesty and truth and I do feel very, very comfortable with you…”

He continued: “I took a trip and we went to Mexico and we met these girls there and we were all drinking tequila in the suite. And, I was ready to go to bed this girl… pressured herself on me and I know it’s like hard to imagine… I feel like there’s a stigma on guys being pushed into sex.”

Netflix star is ‘lovey-dovey’

Twenty-eight-year-old Chris describes himself in episode 1 as a “lovey-dovey guy.”

Speaking in the first few minutes of the show, Chris says that people often assume that he’s a “playboy,” but he’s “always looking for something serious.”

He initially forms a connection with lawyer Johnie who is 30 years old.

After explaining that he fosters animals at the weekends, Johnie tells Chris how “sweet” he is.

He went into Love Is Blind ‘optimistic’

Despite his past experiences, Chris explained that he went into Love Is Blind “optimistic,” and felt that he was going to find his “wife” on the show.

The project manager says on the show: “I just want a happy life and a happy marriage with someone I love.”

Speaking to Johnie in episode 3, Chris expresses how he doesn’t want to be her “secure pick,” adding: “I want to be the love of your life, your best friend.”

With over 1.2k followers, the Love Is Blind star is on Instagram at @chrisfoxxy.

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW

If you have been affected by this story, you can contact the Rape Crisis team. Call 0808 802 9999 for confidential emotional support, open 12pm-2.30pm, 7pm-9.30pm every day of the year. You can also contact Victim support on 08 08 16 89 111

If you have been affected by this story, you can contact the RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, National Sexual Hotline. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 1 (800) 656-4673. You can also contact the Department of Defense Safe Helpline for Sexual Assault on 1 (877) 955-5247.