As new Love Is Blind season 5 episodes arrive on Netflix in 2023, fans are curious to know more about Izzy Zapata’s past. He and his partner’s relationship hits the rocks over a credit card conversation. From the pods to their wedding days, the Netflix stars don’t have long to get to know one another and it looks like as details emerge, they have more issues to overcome.

Izzy Zapata, 29, and Stacy Snyder, 33, decide to tie the knot after meeting in the pods in episode 1. They embark on a marriage together purely based on an emotional connection. The specifics of having a family in future, money, jobs, and much more are all hashed out during their journeys but not without some hiccups.

Love Is Blind Izzy’s credit card sparks trust issue

As the Love Is Blind couples’ wedding days get closer and closer, some of the relationships appear to be getting stronger while for others, things have hit the rocks.

Season 5 episode 9 cuts to a frosty scene featuring Izzy and Stacy as they pack their things to leave their apartment.

Stacy explains that she’s developed a trust issue because of “the credit card stuff.”

The Netflix star adds that she previously asked Izzy about credit cards, and he didn’t mention anything about having poor credit.

The conversation came about as Stacy recalled asking Izzy whether he had a credit card and he said no.

However, she later found out that he now doesn’t have any credit cards due to having poor credit in the past. Izzy said that he had them in college and “got rid” of them.

Izzy never found the right time to talk

In response to his wife-to-be saying that she tells him “everything” and therefore had an issue with details about his credit card being left out, Izzy said: “I would not not tell you.”

He added: “I wanted to lay everything out there once we actually sat down and talked versus the times it was kind of brought up was kind of on a whim…”

Insurance agent Izzy said that he “wouldn’t hide,” the details about his finances from his partner and went on to say that he didn’t want to “walk on eggshells.”

Love Is Blind star had debt

During Izzy and Stacy’s conversation about his credit card, he explains that he ran up debt in the past but paid it all off.

The Love Is Blind star said that it “wasn’t a lot of money,” adding that “in total it was $3,500.”

Izzy’s bad credit history still has viewers of the show asking questions. But, he and Stacy managed to work through their issue and make up in episode 9.

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the season 5 drama. One tweeted: “Wait…Izzy doesnt have a credit card due to bad credit? How bad is his credit?? Dont they have those credits that help you rebuild your credit and the limit is like $500?”

Another said: “I feel like this ‘credit card’ convo could have happened in the pods. He was probably just scared because he knows important money is to Stacy.”

