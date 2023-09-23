Following the success of Love Is Blind couple Lauren and Cameron Hamilton, more singletons are ready to give the social experiment series a go in 2023. In a bid to find the one and get engaged without ever seeing their fiancé in person, a group of Texas natives are the focus of season 5. So, let’s find out more about one of the show’s cast members, Johnie Maraist.

In episode 1 of the Netflix show, (most of) the season 5 participants are total strangers. However, a few episodes into the series, viewers are watching potential romances blossom as couples get engaged to be married. Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa, are hosting the show’s fifth season and guide the couples along as they attempt to find out if love really is blind.

Love Is Blind: Meet Johnie Maraist

Love Is Blind season 5 introduces viewers to 30-year-old Johnie Maraist in episode 1.

She works as a lawyer and is based in Houston, Texas.

Johnie explains during a conversation with Izzy Zapata in episode 1 that she is one of six children.

She adds that her parents are still together and that she had a “fairly normal” upbringing.

However, Johnie broke down on the show when she explained that her mom “saw the pattern of her relationships,” and said that her mom said: “Maybe you’re not meant to be in a relationship.”

Johnie says ‘authenticity is key’

Netflix star Johnie can be found on Instagram with over 5.6k followers at @johniemaraist.

She writes in her Instagram bio that “authenticity is key,” as well as featuring her job as a lawyer on her page.

Johnie takes to the ‘gram to share snaps of herself enjoying vacations as well as clips of her working out.

The reality TV star can be seen hanging out with her close friend group, celebrating baby showers, and seeing sights across the USA.

As Johnie rises to Netflix fame in 2023, fans are taking to their IG Stories to share that they “love” her and call her a “queen.”

Love Is Blind star was married before

Getting to know Izzy on Love Is Blind, Johnie reveals that she’s been married before.

Izzy was the first person she told in the pods as she explained that she didn’t want “anyone to think ‘Oh I’m the second husband’.”

While Izzy and Johnie talked marriage on the show, he ended up following his heart in getting to know Stacy instead.

Johnie attempts to rekindle her romance with Chris after initially saying that she wanted to pursue Izzy.

