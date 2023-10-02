Love Is Blind’s Lydia Gonzalez describes herself as “small, spicy, and fiery”, so how tall is the Puerto Rican geologist? The contestant proved Love Is Blind after falling for Milton Johnson and while the couple stole hearts with their PDA-filled first meeting, fans couldn’t help but notice the immense height difference between them.

*Warning: Love Is Blind season 5 spoilers ahead*

The dating game is challenging so what’s the solution? Joining a global reality show to find The One without even setting eyes on them until after you’ve become engaged. Modern romance is fascinating.

It’s no secret that many women are searching for a tall partner and Love Is Blind‘s Lydia Velez Gonzalez definitely has no issues in that department. The Netflix star said “I do” to Milton Johnson and their first meeting was filled with non-stop smooching – and it was crucial for Milton to bend down as low as he could to reach Lydia’s lips.

How tall is Lydia from Love Is Blind?

Petite Puerto Rican star Lydia is reportedly between 5ft 1in (1.55m) and 5ft 6in (1.67m). Judging from her kiss with Milton, it’s obvious that it’s necessary for the engineer to bend his neck down as far as humanly possible to reach Lydia.

According to Vulture, the lovebirds have at least a foot in height difference. With Milton confirming he is a towering 6ft 7in, it means Lydia is at most 5ft 7in tall.

Just like fans at home, the couple were equally stunned at the contrast.

“He is nothing what I expected. I am marrying a giant,” she laughed to the cameras, before telling Milton how “humongous” he is. (She means humongous).

Milton was also convinced she would be “huge” because of her “bossy and loud” personality. No, she’s small and spicy.

One Reddit fan said: “I knew he was kinda tall since he had long limbs sitting down. BUT NOTHING PREPARED ME FOR WHEN HE TOWERED OVER LYDIA!! BRO LOOKED LIKE A CANDY CANE KISSING HER.”

She doesn’t approve of her Milton’s Playboy magazines

Milton’s age has been a concern for 30-year-old Lydia as she is unsure about whether he is ready to settle down and start a family. At 24 years old, the master’s student is focused on his career and education, while Lydia is ready to become a mother in the next five years.

The geologist’s concerns weren’t comforted upon stepping into her fiance’s bachelor pad, which consisted of Playboy magazines, two “tacky” animal print rugs, and a wad of one-dollar bills for the strip club.

“I’m getting that he’s definitely 24,” Lydia confessed.

“This is giving me undergrad vibes. This is your dorm – white walls that have nothing on it,” she complained.

Luckily, Milton’s friend saves the day and vows that his pal is ready for marriage.