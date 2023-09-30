Netflix’s social experiment series Love Is Blind is back in 2023 with its fifth season. In season 5 episode 7, viewers are introduced to Stacy Snyder’s family, including her dad, Dale. She and her husband-to-be Izzy Zapata, head to her family’s home during the episode. Upon meeting his potential in-laws, Izzy is told that being a provider is super important to Stacy.

Episode 6 sees Stacy show Izzy around her home. After having his eyes opened to his fiancé’s walk-in wardrobe, Stacy and Izzy get talking about the awkward topic of money. From covering potential home repairs to going ‘Dutch’ at dinner, there were a lot of issues arising as the two got down to the figures on the Netflix show.

Meet Stacy from Love is Blind’s dad

Season 5 episode 7 sees Stacy bring Izzy home to meet her dad, Dale Snyder.

Viewers are given a glimpse into Stacy’s family’s life and home which appears to feature a swimming pool and a supercar.

Speaking of her family in episode 6, Stacy said: “Where they’re at now is not where they came from. My grandpa had their house foreclosed on like he worked his a** off to get them food… That’s the same work ethic that my dad has.”

Dale Snyder lives in Houston

According to a LinkedIn page for Dale Snyder, he works as an oil broker based in Houston, Texas.

Stacy’s dad sat with Izzy and explained the kind of lifestyle his daughter is after. At the end of their chat, it appeared that Izzy got a thumbs up from Dale as he said that he was “hopeful, and very optimistic,” adding: “I think you’ve got a very good head on your shoulders.”

Sitting on his sports car, Dale said to the camera: “In all the relationships that Stacy’s had in the past, I’ve not seen her as emotionally and physically close, so I very much think that Izzy is somebody that does bring her happiness.”

Stacy Snyder’s job

Love Is Blind season 5 star Stacy has been running her own business for around a year.

She’s the Founder and Creative Director of The Closet Audit, her professional styling and organizing business.

Previous to her current role, Stacy worked as Head of Operations at Petromar for nine years, per her LinkedIn page.

Her dad said on the show that she likes restaurants and to travel, so finances were something that she and Izzy had to discuss.

Stacy said: “Money’s a fun conversation. It is something I do want to talk to you about, though.”

She wanted to go over savings, and what their financial situation would be as a married couple if Izzy was to move into her home.

They also talked about the difference of opinion when it comes to paying for dinners out. Stacy said: “It’s not fifty-fifty, the man pays.”

She added that she doesn’t want money to be something she’s “stretched for or concerned about.”

The Netflix star added that she works hard but wants to spend her money on a luxurious life.

What does Izzy from Love Is Blind do?

The “uncomfortable” money conversation at Stacy’s house appeared to throw Izzy off slightly. He said that he hadn’t been in relationships before where “girls need fancy things.”

The Love Is Blind star also explained to Stacy’s family that he hadn’t traveled much in his life for financial reasons.

Stacy’s sister then moved the conversation onto what Izzy does as a job. He explained he had been in business sales for around nine years.

He recently made a move into insurance sales and told Stacy’s dad that “the sky’s the limit” when it comes to potential earnings.

