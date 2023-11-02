As Maya Jama returns to screens with a brand new Love Island spin-off show, fans are already saying they’re “hooked.” Episode 1 dropped on Peacock on Wednesday night and now fans are begging for Love Island Games episode 2.

Combining former Love Islanders from across the globe, the Games see the all-star cast compete for $100,000. Viewers can expect to see the Islanders making tough decisions, drama, backstabbing, and budding romances in the Peacock series full of twists and turns.

Love Island Games episode 2

Following the premiere that got viewers “hooked,” Love Island Games episode 2 kicks off on November 2.

The show continues with its second episode on Thursday night at 9 pm ET.

Episodes air six days a week from Sunday to Friday. The show’s first season is made up of 17 episodes in total.

The show began on Peacock at 9 pm ET and saw many familiar Love Island faces reunited.

The schedule sees episodes released six days a week from November 1. The series finale is expected to air on Monday, November 20.

Where is Love Island Games filmed?

Love Island UK host Maya Jama has hosted series’ from South Africa and Spain so far.

Now, she’s hosting Love Island Games from Fiji. The show began filming in its tropical location in September 2023 according to Kady McDermott on the Staying Relevant podcast.

The Love Island Games cast is made up of international contestants who have appeared on Love Island before.

Fans can expect to see Liberty Poole, Curtis Pritchard, Cely Vazquez, Lisa Celander, Mitch Hibberd and more familiar Love Islanders taking part in the competition show.

