Love Island UK star Biggs Chris‘ relationship with Summer Hawkins has reportedly ended weeks before she is due to give birth to their first child.

Biggs Chris entered Love Island season 6 as a Casa Amor boy but failed to find a connection with the ladies in three short days. The Glasgow, Scotland native went on to date ITV co-star Rebecca Gormley, before dating Summer Hawkins, whom he reportedly split from recently. Biggs has broken his silence on Instagram since the news broke out.

On Wednesday (October 26), reports surfaced that Biggs had split from Summer months after announcing they were expecting their first child.

The Love Island star revealed he was a father-to-be via a June 2023 YouTube video. Chris and Hawkins have been dating for two years after they were first linked in 2021.

A source told The Sun that the couple were “arguing too much” but are still prioritizing their baby. “They might end up giving things another go but for now they want nothing to do with each other,” they added.

Summer worked as a teacher before moving to Scotland to become a stay-at-home girlfriend, Daily Mail writes. They were in a long-distance relationship until Biggs offered to look after her, prompting her to relocate.

The 28-year-old now runs a small dog treat business from home called Prince’s Pantry.

Both Biggs and Summer no longer follow each other on Instagram but have kept their couple photos online.

Biggs Chris warns Instagram fans amid break up rumors

Neither Biggs nor Summer has directly addressed the rumors, but both parties have posted messages speculated to be in relation.

Chris posted a car selfie of himself turned away from the camera yesterday, captioned: “Don’t believe everything you read please.”

Expecting mother Hawkins, meanwhile, reposted an inspirational reminder on Thursday morning.

“Good morning. It is the dawn of a new day,” the message reads. “Allow your shoulders to drop as you exhale a sigh of relief. The past is gone and your future is bright.”

He found love with bombshell Rebecca Gormley

Although Biggs and Rebecca Gormley both appeared on Winter Love Island, sparks didn’t fly until they left the South African villa. Gormley left in week 5 with partner Jordan Waobikeze due to low votes.

Rebecca coupled with Biggs just weeks after being dumped from the show. They split after 19 months in August 2021; model Rebecca confirmed the news on Instagram, calling it the “best thing” for them both.