Are Luke and Jay still together on Married at First Sight UK 2023? It’s the question we’re all asking after Luke was reportedly booted off the E4 show. Luke and Jay on MAFS have shared tell-tale signs…

The Married at First Sight UK couple have been basically perfect from the start. E4‘s MAFS duo Luke and Jay were infatuated with each other at the altar and decided to stay during every commitment ceremony. Things were going so perfectly that they began to panic halfway through…

Copyright: Simon Johns / Channel 4

MAFS: Luke and Jay’s ‘still together’ signs

Luke and Jay have hinted they are still together on Instagram. Although an official confirmation of their marriage status can’t be revealed until after the E4 show airs, there are some clear tell-tale signs.

They have both been flirting in the comments of each other’s photos and shared several loved-up snaps. During their honeymoon, MAFS star Jay wrote: “Well that was a good honeymoon!! 🤪”

Luke commented: “It was a 100/1 outsider as well 😂.” Jay responded with laughing faces. He tagged Jay in an Instagram Story with: “Thanks for outing me to the whole nation,” with a kissing and laughing emoji.

Luke kicked off Married at First Sight 2023

Luke has reportedly been kicked off Married at First Sight UK 2023 after a physical altercation with co-star, Jordan Gayle, Mail Online reports. Subsequently, Jay’s time on the experiment has also ended.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 told Radio Times of the physical incident: “The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.

“During filming, an altercation occurred between two cast members which was defused immediately by the crew. All contributors involved were offered appropriate support.”

Jay: ‘It still doesn’t feel real’

Jay has revealed that hers and Jay’s wedding was “the best day.” She added: “I can’t wait for you all to watch our journey together 😉. So overwhelming but at the same time I still feel like it’s not real!”

She also refers to her relationship with Luke as “we” and says: “Thank you so much, everyone, we really do appreciate it.” They often communicate on social media with flirty banter.

At first, Jay was worried about her body insecurities while Jay had just come out of a break-up. However, the two have been happily dealing with marriage life and are “at it like rabbits” most of the time.

WATCH MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT MONDAY TO THURSDAY AT 9 PM