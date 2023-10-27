Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy’s son was the subject of a fight that left him with bite marks. So, what happened to Madison’s son? He was the subject of bullying and was bitten during his first fight.

A tearful Madison LeCroy shared insights into family life. Southern Charm filmed her son returning home after his first sight with a bite mark, leaving her in tears. The heartbreaking moment has fans emotional.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

What happened to Madison’s son?

Madison LeCroy’s son Hudson on Southern Charm got into his first fight, which involved another child biting him. He went home with a bite mark and told his mom what happened after the bullying incident.

Bites were seen on his legs when a tearful Hudson returned home. After hearing what happened, Madison said, “You want me to go kick his ass??” She is later seen asking her husband, “What do I do?”

Madison said in a confessional: “Being a parent is one of the hardest and most rewarding experiences of my life. Whatever he feels, I feel times 100. It’s about the only thing that can make me lose control.”

Madison LeCroy was left in tears

Madison was comforted by her husband, Brett Randle, as she teared up in the kitchen. He suggested to his wife, “Want to go talk to them?” seemingly referencing the other child’s parents.

Some fans were left confused and assumed a dog may have bitten Hudson. However, after finding out another child had bitten Hudson, many are tearing up at the mere thought.

One fan said, “Not me tearing up to Hudson getting hurt 🥺.” Another penned, “Good for you and so impressed how both you and your hubby handled it all. His kindness resonated.”

Bravo ‘cut’ a serious scene out

Madison confessed that Bravo cut out her going to the other child’s home. When a fan said she would have “gone out there and bit that kid back,” Madison shared some new truths about the situation.

“I did! But y’all didn’t get to see that part! I went to his mama’s house,” Madison admitted. She told another fan: “If y’all think Taylor got it bad, ya don’t know s***! Ask the neighbors and the producers.”

Later, she said, “Trust me, I went door to door!” She also wrote on her Instagram Story: “What they cut was me going full Gretchen Wilson over at the kid’s house.”

