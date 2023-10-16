Newcomers Adrienne Naylor and Matt Pilmoor are the latest couple to tie the knot on Married At First Sight UK (MAFS), so here’s everything you need to know about them.

Eight more singles have joined the cast of Married At First Sight UK and the latest strangers paired up by experts for a lifetime of marriage are Matt Pilmoor and Adrienne Naylor.

Described as “fiercely independent”, Adrienne is looking for a self-driven partner who shares the same thirst for success. The couple met for the first time at the altar and it looks like this pairing may be a winner.

Credit Simon Johns / Channel 4

MAFS UK’s Matt and Adrienne bond over shared love of fitness

Matt and Adrienne will be making their debut on the latest episode of MAFS on Monday (October 16, 2023). The couple were all smiles as they said I do, before finally getting to know each other during their wedding photos.

Matt, 29, wasted no time in charming his new bride, who asked him: “What did you ask for?” to which he replied: “You.”

They say opposites attract but Adrienne and Matt immediately find common ground when it comes to their fitness habits. After Matt reveals he is a window cleaner and an athlete bodybuilder who trains six days a week, Adrienne responds in agreement.

Reflecting on her special day, the 27-year-old project support officer from Cumbria told Heart: “My wedding day was unbelievable and I felt like when I was matched with Matt we weren’t strangers from the offset.”

Credit Simon Johns / Channel 4

Matt and Adrienne have both had terrible dating track records

Matt hails from Harrogate and as a person who has never watched an episode of the E4 show, he’s staying hopeful that experts will find his forever match.

Calling the opportunity a “dream come true”, Pilmoor has had much luck with the ladies and is even more nervous about being a MAFS “intruder”.

Much of his time is dedicated to his career as an International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness (IFBB) athlete. He frequently updates his account with gym progress photos, which have gained him 26.3K Instagram followers. The inspiring snaps have led to his chance of becoming an athlete for My Protein Activewear.

As for Adrienne, the glamorous TV star splits her time between Liverpool and the Lake District. Just like Matt, her love life hasn’t been the most successful. In fact, her besties call her personal life “a joke” but she’s staying hopeful to find The One.