Ella Morgan Clark from MAFS UK before surgery has been hailed as “gorgeous” by fans. She spent £50,000 on cosmetic surgery. But the E4 star plans to dissolve her lip filler after hateful comments.

Making history as Married at First Sight UK‘s first trans bride, Ella Morgan Clark married Nathaniel on the show. She has since ditched him and chose to return to the experiment with JJ instead. Ella has been very open about her surgery, including making jokes to newbie Mark, “Whose lips are bigger, mine or yours?”

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images

Ella from MAFS before surgery

Ella Morgan Clark from MAFS UK is very open about her surgery. Before getting cosmetic surgery, Ella underwent gender reassignment surgery at 21 and has since had filler, including in her lips.

She plans to get more cosmetic surgery while fans say she was “gorgeous then and now”. In June 2016, MAFS UK star Ella went for breast augmentation surgery, which included having 300cc added to them.

Ella previously had a job as a cosmetic surgery consultant at Transform. Ella before surgery looked different as she’s since had cheek, chin, and jaw fillers at Transform, as well as lip injectables.

MAFS star plans to remove filler

Ella revealed she plans to dissolve her lip filler after receiving hateful comments about her “big lips”. In 2019, she had a lip lift to reduce the amount of skin between her nose and top lip.

She also plans to have more treatment including having her ears pinned back, a nose job, and a chin implant. In August 2019, Ella had breast implant removal and re-augmentation surgery with Transform.

That took her from 300c to 400cc, and she’s now a 32E bra size. Ella has had her filler topped up every few months to keep her face plump. Before surgery, Ella from MAFS took a holiday to Los Angeles.

Ella spent £50K on cosmetic surgery

Ella has spent £50,000 on cosmetic surgery, including lip filler. She told Transform, “I saved up for fillers because I felt I needed to feminize my face,” and budgeted for filler maintenance.

Before breast augmentation surgery, Ella had A-cup boobs, due to the hormones she had been taking. After getting her breasts done, she spent four months recovering and barely went outside.

When Ella returned to work, she was initially on reduced hours because she couldn’t stand up for long periods. “From the age of 14, I’d always hoped to have facial surgery,” she said in the interview.

