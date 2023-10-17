MAFS star Georges’ squatting behaviour on his gaming channel was exposed during his honeymoon with his new wife Peggy. She wasn’t happy about it. Now, his actions have been exposed on a thread.

Georges and Peggy first laid eyes on each other at the Married at First Sight UK altar. They then had to reveal some secrets during their honeymoon, which involved Georges revealing that he squatted on his gaming channel after receiving ‘baguettes’ from his subscribers. Peggy asked him not to take part again.

Copyright: Simon Johns / Channel 4

MAFS star Georges squatting

Georges’ squatting video has been exposed after his MAFS confession on E4. He does several squats fully clothed after a subscriber paid him £5 to commit the actions during a live stream.

He laughs after doing the squats and places his headphones on his head. Georges, whose gaming channel is Frenchberty, then said: “I’m going to continue playing my game.”

A Reddit user found the video on his gaming channel and has shared it in a thread. Peggy’s sister claimed she’d seen George squatting on MAFS in his “boxers” but he’s actually wearing grey shorts.

Peggy calls his actions ‘humiliating’

Peggy and Georges came to an agreement that he wouldn’t perform those acts online. “The fact my family has seen these videos of my husband is humiliating and embarrassing for me,” she revealed.

“That’s the kind of perception they have of him now. It’s going to be difficult to change their opinion of him,” Peggy added. It came as her sister said to Georges: “Seen it. Fully clothed but not a lot of clothing.”

She added: “Well, no, you’re just hiding your dignity. Quite short boxers.” Georges then clarifies that he wasn’t being forced to do anything he didn’t want to.

Copyright: Simon Johns / Channel 4

Fans react to Georges squatting

MAFS fans who discovered his squatting video are actually relieved. Many say that the way Peggy and her sister were reacting to his behavior is exaggerated to the cameras.

One wrote on the Reddit thread: “It’s giving teenage boy in a grown man’s body, but it’s not exactly horrifying. Peggy and her fam get all uptight over nothing.”

However, a fan wrote: “This is actually 10x raunchier than I thought it would be. I mean it’s a video gaming channel on Twitch. It was obviously always guys making other guys do stupid stuff for a laugh.”

“I expected something much worse…idk, for me it’s a silly non-issue,” penned a viewer. While another said: “It’s weird but not worth the conversation he just had with Peggy’s fit sister.”

WATCH MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT ON E4 MONDAY TO THURSDAY AT 9 PM