Another Married At First Sight series is officially underway in 2023. While some couples’ connections are deepening, other marriages appear to be falling apart. Let’s find out more about Brad Skelly from MAFS UK’s age as he and Shona Manderson talk through their differences.

An all-new cast of singletons arrived on Channel 4‘s MAFS UK on September 18. After meeting at the altar, heading off on a honeymoon, and moving in together, the newlyweds are putting their relationships to the test. Experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling, and Charlene Douglas are back to guide the series 8 couples along in their journeys.

MAFS: Brad’s age

During MAFS UK filming, Brad was 27 years old.

However, the E4 star just celebrated his birthday in October 2023.

Celebrating another “year around the sun,” Brad took to Instagram to share that he turned 28 on October 10.

He wrote in his smiley selfie post’s caption: “I am grateful to be blessed to be alive and breathing on this crazy adventure we all call life.”

Brad and Shona’s journey

Although Brad and Shona’s marriage got off to a good start, their journey hit a rough patch in Married At First Sight UK episode 13.

During the Commitment Ceremony, the two were told by expert Paul C Brunson that “a teacher-student relationship never works as a romantic relationship.”

Mel Schilling also added: “Brad is using words like ‘I will allow you to,’ and ‘I will let you’.”

Brad said to Shona: “The teacher-student narrative, it’s not something that’s enforced between us but because maybe you are very early on in your journey, you’re taking tips, I guess.”

Attempting to make things work with Brad, Shona voiced her thoughts and said: “I hate the fact that people are perceiving you and I to be some kind of like you control me or I have no voice, I don’t like that.”

MAFS UK star is younger than wife

Although a “dominant” narrative surrounded Brad and Shona’s relationship, Shona is around four years older than her MAFS UK partner.

While Brad was 27 at the time of filming, Shona was 31.

Shona expressed that she felt “unsafe” in the relationship: “I just feel like I’m never going to compare to the universe.”

Brad replied: “Nothing’s more than the universe to me, nothing.”

The pair’s future appears to hang in the balance, although neither of them said they wanted the relationship to end in episode 13.

