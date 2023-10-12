MAFS UK fans are convinced that series 8 participants Ella and JJ have some kind of connection despite being in marriages with other people. Although JJ has only just joined the social experiment show, eagle-eyed viewers say it’s “obvious” that the Essex lad “wants” Ella.

Married At First Sight UK episode 15 saw Ella’s husband Nathanial describe her as his “best friend,” and the two appeared to make strides in their relationship. However, being in the “friend zone” wasn’t something that Ella wanted to be in for “too long.” The couple chose to carry on in the experiment in the October 11 episode. But, a preview of what’s to come next could throw a spanner in the works.

Credit: Simon Johns / Channel 4

MAFS UK fans analyse Ella and JJ

Following JJ and his wife, Bianca’s, wedding and honeymoon, the two attended their first MAFS dinner party in episode 14.

It was here that they met the rest of the show’s cast including couple Ella and Nathanial.

Fans were quick to judge Ella and JJ’s supposed connection upon their first meeting with one tweeting: “JJ gets past it alright. Straight over to Ella!”

Another took to Twitter to say: “JJ wants Ella it’s SOOO obvious.”

Fueling the rumors further, a snippet of episode 16 sees both JJ and Ella admit that they would “kiss” one another.

Speaking on the Saving Grace podcast, Ella also says that her “least favorite” couple on the show was JJ and Bianca. She added that this was because she didn’t “feel that they were that suited.”

Bianca and JJ’s intimacy issues

On JJ and Bianca’s wedding day, he explained that he usually goes for a certain “type” of woman.

Despite describing his new wife as “pretty,” JJ also said that he normally is attracted to people who have “had a lot of work done.”

In front of the experts, he and Bianca explained that there was a lack of intimacy in their relationship. Bianca added on the E4 show that she’d need JJ to develop things further at some point in the near future otherwise she would “check out,” if there was no “sexual attraction.”

Ella and Nathanial’s ‘friend zone’

Not only are Bianca and JJ facing intimacy issues, but Ella and Nathanial also explain in episode 15 that they’re stuck in the “friend zone.”

While Nathanial was pleased about the direction their relationship was heading, Ella expressed her fears over still just being friends this far into the experiment.

The two appeared to grow closer during some intimacy activities set by the experts, but are yet to take their relationship to the next level.

WATCH MAFS UK MONDAY-THURSDAY ON CHANNEL 4 AT 9PM