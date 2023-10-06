As MAFS UK enters its third week, viewers are introduced to some new couples. Erica and Jordan and Bianca and JJ walk down the aisle to make a lifelong commitment to a total stranger. As fans get to know the newbies, JJ explains that he previously lived in Los Angeles with an ex-girlfriend.

Derbyshire gal Bianca Petronzi and Essex lad John Joe ‘JJ’ Slater were matched by the experts. Bianca comes from an Italian family and wants to find long-lasting love, just like her happily married parents. JJ explains on the E4 show that he moved back to the UK from the States after his last relationship didn’t end so well…

Credit: Simon Johns / Channel 4

MAFS UK: JJ’s ex-girlfriend

Understandably, both JJ and Bianca were nervous ahead of their big day.

Although Bianca was pleased to see JJ at the altar, he said that he wasn’t sure there was a huge attraction to his wife, despite saying that she was “pretty.”

JJ also explained to his new partner that he’d previously dated a Victoria’s Secret model while living in the USA.

The Married At First Sight UK star alleged that his ex “cheated” on him and that the break-up prompted his move back to the UK.

JJ spotted with Guess model

Fashion brand owner JJ appears to have been living life to the fullest before deciding to settle down and tie the knot.

His Instagram page (@johnjoeslater) features photos of him all over the world including exotic locations such as Mexico and LA.

JJ’s older stories from his time in America show him hanging out with model Kelsie Smeby.

The two are seen in his highlights hanging out at the club, enjoying food together, and chilling by the pool.

One of JJ’s posts shows Kelsie taking off a robe poolside during Thanksgiving in 2019.

Nowadays, Kelsie models for world-renowned fashion brand Guess and has one million Instagram followers (@kjsmeby).

Reality Titbit and GRV Media reached out to Kelsie’s representative for comment.

JJ is the owner and founder of the clothing company Fully Blessed.

The Essex lad can be seen in his Instagram highlights with TOWIE’s Jayden Beales and Joey Essex.

He’s also been linked to more reality TV stars and he cleared up dating rumors related to Love Island’s Ella Barnes in 2023.

Speaking to Daily Star, JJ said that he and Ella dated “sporadically,” but weren’t in a relationship. He added that they’re now “friends.”

WATCH MAFS UK MONDAY-THURSDAY ON CHANNEL 4 AT 9PM