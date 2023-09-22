It’s time to get to know a group of new brave participants who are ready to take the plunge and get Married At First Sight. Peggy and Georges are one of the couples appearing on MAFS UK in 2023. Fans are wondering where they’ve seen Peggy before as the newlywed ties the knot in series 8.

Heading into the biggest day of her life “petrified,” Peggy was wracked with nerves. Her match, Georges, chosen by the experts, appeared much more chilled out. He was cracking jokes before walking down the aisle prompting his best man to say he needs to be kept “in check.”

Credit: Simon Johns / CPL / Channel 4

Meet Peggy from MAFS UK

Married At First Sight UK series 8 episode 4 introduces viewers to blonde bombshell Peggy.

She describes herself as “fun, bubbly, and ambitious,” and says that her family is her life.

The Channel 4 star works as a technology risk partner and says: “I have got a brain on me.”

Although she says it’s often easier to tell guys that she “works in beauty.”

Peggy was a Take Me Out contestant

Speaking to Mel Schilling on MAFS UK, Peggy explains that she’s looking for “Prince Charming.”

She adds that she’s looking for someone: “Tall, and handsome, who sweeps Cinderella off her feet.”

The E4 star is searching for a “dream relationship” just like her parents’ 42-year-long marriage.

Fans may recognize Peggy as she walks down the aisle on MAFS UK as she has been on TV in search of love before.

She was a contestant on Take Me Out when she was 19 years old and a student.

During Take Me Out, Peggy was nicknamed ‘Picky Peggy’ and went on a date with Liverpool lad Andrew.

Although she felt she’d met her “dream man,” things clearly didn’t work out with her football-fanatic date.

MAFS UK star’s age

Peggy embarked on her MAFS UK journey at the age of 32.

She was matched with 30-year-old Georges who says he had a “playboy past,” but is now ready to settle down.

Find Peggy on Instagram at @peggyroseofficial where she has over 7.3k followers.

Georges is also on the ‘gram at @georgesbert with over 5.2k followers.

