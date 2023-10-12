Porsha kissed multiple men on MAFS UK and Terence, her husband, chose to leave the experiment. He found out she participated in a spin-the-bottle drinking game. So who did Porsha on MAFS UK kiss?

As Married at First Sight UK gets well underway, Porsha and Terence’s marriage was tested when he was led to believe she kissed four men in a drinking game. Although the E4 star didn’t mind when she initially told him, their co-stars kept reminding Terence of Porsha “cheating” on him. During the commitment ceremony, he decided to leave, but Porsha voted to stay so they could work on their marriage.

Copyright: Simon Johns / Channel 4

Who did Porsha kiss on MAFS UK?

Porsha kissed Luke and Tom on MAFS UK. She revealed that she kissed two men rather than four whom Terence believed she got with during a spin-the-bottle game.

She took to her Instagram Story and said: “There weren’t even four guys there, first of all, and the only guys that I kissed were Luke and Tom. So I don’t even know what Luke was talking about to Terence.”

“It doesn’t even matter anymore yeah, but you guys ain’t even going to do this to me,” Porsha added. “The fact that Luke kissed Tom and kissed Paul – tongue – and kissed Nathanial but he wants to tell lies.”

She spills the tea on Instagram

Porsha claims co-star Ella “kissed everyone” during the drinking game.

“Okay. I’m actually mad. I’m actually getting on this now. Because you guys are trying to do me dirty,” she said on Instagram.

She added: “Jay, I wasn’t kissing everyone, you were kissing and scissoring Roz for a good 30 minutes but no one said anything. You guys all talk about me but not one of you guys are talking about yourselves.”

“I’m actually over this narrative ’cause you know what there were over 8 people there, boys tongue kissing boys,” Porsha continued. She had told producers, “Spin the bottle was just a bit of fun”.

MAFS UK – Terence decides to leave

Following the drinking game drama, MAFS UK star Terence decided to leave the experiment at the commitment ceremony. However, as Porsha voted to stay, they were both required to do so.

She claimed the decision to leave on Terence’s part was “decided for her.” However, Porsha apologized to her husband and urged him to spend one more week to work on their marriage.

He hasn’t posted any photos on Instagram with Porsha, which hints that they are no longer together. Terence also didn’t tag her in the group pic with their fellow MAFS UK stars.

