The Voice is back in 2023 with its 24th season and Mara Justine is one of the first singers on the show to totally blow the judges away with her talent. John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire make up this year’s judging panel. It’s safe to say that season 24 got off to a flying start as the Blind Auditions began on September 25.

Many The Voice stars have gone on to find further success after the show including Danielle Bradbery and Cassadee Pope. Now, the judges are on the hunt for the next singer ready to shoot to stardom on the hit NBC competition series.

Credit: The Voice YouTube channel

The Voice introduces Mara Justine

Twenty-one-year-old singer Mara Justine seriously impressed the judges with her Blind Audition performance during The Voice season 24 episode 1.

She hails from Galloway, New Jersey, and can be found on Instagram at @marajustine1 with 77k followers.

Both Mara Justine’s parents watched on during her Blind Audition alongside The Voice host Carson Daly.

Reba ‘loved’ the song choice

All four of the judges turned their chairs for Mara Justine.

Gwen, Niall, John and Reba all appeared gobsmacked before they gave their feedback.

Reba said that she “loved” Mara’s “song selection, stage presence and her voice and confidence.”

Niall also highlighted the fact that Mara went into the first round singing an Elton John song: “If this is where you’ve set the bar what are are going to see from you down the line? America’s going to fall in love with that voice.”

Thr 21-year-old sang Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road which was originally released in 1973.

The Voice judges beg ‘pick me’

Mara’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road performance appeared to throw all four judges into a bit of a frenzy during episode 1.

Gwen said that she would “love, die, freak out,” if she was picked to be Mara’s coach.

Niall took things a step further by using some of Blake Shelton‘s old tricks following the singer’s stunning performance.

A huge foam finger dropped down above Niall’s chair reading: “Pick Niall.”

Niall then proceeded to go on stage and put his arm around Mara before John suggested singing a song with her.

After John and Mara enjoyed a duet of All Of Me, Niall then fell to his knees in a bid to get the singer on his team. Viewers were left on a cliffhanger during Monday’s episode as to who Mara chose as her coach.

Credit: The Voice YouTube channel

WATCH THE VOICE USA MONDAYS AT 8/7C ON NBC