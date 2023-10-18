Mark Kiley from First Dates joins MAFS UK as one half of the 2023 season’s first gay couple. He marries Sean at the altar. However, it’s not the first time Mark has formed a connection on TV.

Longtime fans will remember sassy Londoner Mark from First Dates in 2017. He was matched with Junior, a 29-year-old from Walford, and the two hit it off immediately. Now, Mark is on Married at First Sight UK marrying a total stranger – years after he went separate ways with his First Dates match.

Mark Kiley was on First Dates in 2017. He matched with Junior but revealed they “went separate ways” after the Channel 4 series was filmed. At the time, Mark was a personal shopper aged 29.

Junior told Mark of his coming-out story to his father, and told him: “I love you, but I’m gay.” He then added on First Dates: “I was like, Dad’s going to come upstairs and tell me to get out of the house.”

“I could hear his footsteps and he came in and sat next to me, and he said, ‘Your mum’s taken it really badly, but I just want you to know, no matter what happens I’ll always love you’.”

He forms MAFS UK 2023’s gay couple

Mark Kiley from First Dates is now one half of MAFS UK 2023’s first gay couple. He was unsure when he first saw Sean at the altar, but when his new husband revealed he wouldn’t hurt him, Mark relaxed.

However, clips for the next episode reveal that Mark storms out of the room when Sean brings up the topic of facing his issues. Mark previously revealed that he is afraid of rejection and fears getting hurt.

Mark almost didn’t make it to the altar after his white shirt – perfect for his skull buttons that reflected his true style – took a while to be delivered. He was late for the ceremony, but says it was “worth the wait”.

Get to know Mark on MAFS UK

Mark works in high-end fashion for brands like Gucci and Fendi and often styles celebrity clients like The Kardashians. His husband is also in the industry, working as a store manager for New Look.

Even Stacey Solomon follows Mark on Instagram! He underwent a five-stone weight loss transformation in 2020, which was applauded by Ibiza Weekender’s David Potts.

He revealed that he had a difficult relationship with his late father, who took his own life. Mark claims his dad would often make comments about him being gay. He is super close with his mother and family.

