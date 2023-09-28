As a brand new series of MAFS UK kicks off in September, fans are curious to know more about where the series is filmed. So, let’s take a look at the Married At First Sight UK 2023 locations. The Channel 4 series’ first few episodes see the couples all over the globe.

Eight strangers are putting their faith in three experts who have matched them together on MAFS UK. The 2023 show features participants from Nottingham, Grimsby, Lancashire, Crewe, London, and more spots across the UK. Leaving their hometowns, they’re all set to embark on an unforgettable experience on the E4 show.

Credit: CPL

Married At First Sight UK 2023 locations

Married At First Sight UK series 8 episode 7 sees the show’s cast members move in together in an apartment block.

As the cast arrives at their new homes, they’re seen pulling their suitcases in the UK’s capital city.

Shots of London skyscrapers such as The Gherkin and landmarks such as Tower Bridge can be seen during episode 7 as the couples arrive at their accommodation.

The couples all reunite for the first dinner party in London. Capital FM wrote in 2022, that the dinner parties are held at “an event space in Greenwich.”

MAFS UK stars enjoy a honeymoon

Following their wedding days, the eight Married At First Sight UK couples jet off abroad to make some memories on their honeymoon. Here’s a look at where each of the couples went.

While some of the newlyweds were smitten on their paradisal trips, such as Shona and Brad, others had a rocky time in their relationships. Nathanial and Ella spent a lot of their honeymoon arguing.

Where is Married At First Sight UK filmed?

The first episodes of MAFS UK saw the Channel 4 stars tying the knot in lavish ceremonies.

With the couples hailing from all over the UK, it makes sense that there would be a variety of wedding venues features on the show.

Cosmopolitan reports that the wedding venues included Hylands House in Chelmsford, Ashridge House in Hertfordshire, Hatfield Place in Hatfield Peverel, The Elvetham Hotel in Hampshire, and Hedingham Castle in Halstead.

