Catfish star Matt is smitten with TikTok star Elise, but Nev and guest host Devyn Simone see red flags on the horizon. But Elise is worried about upsetting Nev! Who is this mystery girl?

TikTok star Elise is the woman of Matt’s dreams. He met her online and has his suspicions, but there’s one more issue that comes to light on Catfish: The TV Show. Let’s get an update on Elise from Catfish.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Matt and Elise on Catfish

Elise claims to be a social media star on TikTok who knows host Nev Schulman. She features in season 8 episode 37, having developed an online relationship with a man called Matt.

When the idea of meeting up in person comes up, Elise fears that she will upset Nev and claims to know him personally through work. Eventually, the Catfish star does agree to meet up with Matt and the hosts.

Matt is smitten with Elise but the fact she is unsure about meeting in real life sparks red flags. Last episode, we saw Tee and Ibraheem meet, but Tee didn’t wasn’t to start a relationship with him.

Nev Schulman may already know Elise

Nev explained there is a mystery over whether or not he knows Elise. He hinted in an Instagram video, “Perhaps they’ve been on the show before.” His guest host Devyn Simone says Nev is “involved”.

However, Nev doesn’t appear to know who Elise is. He goes to meet her with his guest host and is just “minutes away” from meeting her when The Challenge star Devyn takes a video of them in the car.

He helps Matt and Elise on Catfish find out the truth, after several online searches and investigations. Nev has described the entire ordeal as a “strange mystery” after Elise claimed to know him.

