Meisha on 90 Day Fiance’s daughters are “strong” and will “put Nicola in his place.” Let’s get to know Meisha Johnson’s two children and ex-husband, as fans ask, how old is Miesha on 90 Day Fiance? The question of whether Meisha’s two daughters will accept her new beau into their family is up in arms…

90 Day Fiance sees two people who meet across borders and try to navigate the limited time they have before needing to get a visa to live together. Meisha and Nicola are part of the Tell All cast. When Nicola said he felt women should “follow the man,” there was a huge debate about their differences. Meisha Johnson’s ex-husband previously lived with her and their two daughters in Sweden.

Meisha’s daughters on 90 Day Fiance

Morea and Svea are Meisha’s daughters on 90 Day Fiance. They appeared at the Tell All wearing pink and blue dresses to support their mother, who described them as “strong.”

She said that her daughters would “put him [Nicola] in his place.” Meisha welcomed the daughters from a previous marriage. They go to church with Meisha, who works as a spiritual director there.

Aged 20 and 18 years old, one of her daughters is part of the college sorority group, Delta Zeta, in Arizona. They felt Nicola “isn’t listening to her” following their mom sharing her concerns.

How old is Meisha on 90 Day Fiance?

Meisha Johnson on 90 Day Fiance is 43 years old while Nicola is 46 in age. She worked as a journalist and a reporter for over 10 years under several major networks, including FOX and CBS.

Nicola’s best friend can’t even understand why the divorced mother would want to be with a virgin who is approaching 50 and lives across the world with his mother in Israel.

Meisha is still determined to travel to Israel to meet and marry Nicola. She had an intense spiritual discovery a number of years ago when she had a vision of two burning suns while she was vacuuming.

Get to know Meisha’s ex-husband

Meisha told Nicola that she finally was granted an annulment. Meisha had been waiting for it for a year and a half. The Tribunal for the Archdiocese had to decide if she could marry again.

However, Meisha’s daughters feel they will be judged by Nicola for doing regular teenage stuff. They don’t want to feel trapped in their own home once Nicola starts living there.

90 Day Fiance star Meisha’s ex-husband lived with her in Sweden. She was married to her first husband at the age of 22 but has since divorced him, and is now engaged to Nicola.

