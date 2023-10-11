Big Brother 2023 star Yinrun Huang’s boyfriend was brought up on the ITV show. As the popular reality series returned to our screens, Yinrun revealed she is “in love” with her beau of a year. She has quickly become a fan favourite in just days of the show airing a nightly episode.

With the Big Brother UK housemates now forming connections as challenges get thrown at them, Yinrun is developing close friendships. The ITV star got emotional and confessed that her British boyfriend was on her mind. Henry and Trish were there for her to confide in during the tearful conversation.

Meet Yinrun Huang

Yinrun Huang, 25, is a former student at the University of Manchester. She hails from Shanghai, China, but fell in love with the UK when she moved here, and is now a resident in Harrogate.

The customer support agent described herself as “a pretty adventurous person.” Since moving to the UK, she drinks a cup of Yorkshire tea with milk every day and loves British culture.

When asked what she’d do with the prize money, Yinrun said: “I want to move to a farm. That’s my final dream, I will live on a farm and have some chickens, grow my organic vegetables and have a puppy.”

Big Brother 2023: Yinrun’s boyfriend

Yinrun’s boyfriend would describe her as “quirky but loveable.” She revealed her boyfriend, who she has been in a relationship with for just over a year after meeting him in the UK, is British.

She told Harry and Trish, “I don’t say love in China. My boyfriend expressed that to me which makes me feel more open. Because I do not know how love feels, I just feel it’s too big, it’s like an absurd thing.”

Yinrun continued: “When he said that to me, I was trying to process it and diagnose my feelings. My feelings for him are like, if that is not love, I don’t know what is love. So I realized that, oh I love him.”

Yinrun’s beau in BB23 audience

Yinrun’s boyfriend and his father supported the Big Brother star from the live crowd. Fans hail him as “fire” – and some even call on ITV to get both her beau and father into the BB23 house!

When Yinrun expressed how much she misses him, cameras switched to her beau, whose father was seen clapping alongside his son. Many say they look like twins rather than father and son.

She screamed when she saw her boyfriend in the crowd on the screen!

