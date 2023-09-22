The pods are officially open as Nick and Vanessa Lachey welcome a new batch of singletons to the Love Is Blind experiment in 2023. After being a worldwide hit in 2020, Love Is Blind returns for its fifth season on Friday, September 22. Let’s get to know more about Love Is Blind star Jarred Gibson, including his age and job.

Geologists, firefighters, veterinarians, and lawyers are all attempting to prove whether love really is blind in the social experiment series. By only getting to know one another through conversation, the participants decided who they’d like to marry, honeymoon with, and live with from the pods.

Love Is Blind: Jarred’s age

When viewers are introduced to Jarred on Love Is Blind, his age is shown as 32, and his job, Development Director.

In an Instagram post from June 2019, Jarred shared a photo of himself and wrote: “30 looks good on you,” so fans may assume that the reality TV star is 32.

However, in promotional videos for the Netflix show, Jarred’s age is ’34’ and his job is shown as University Director.

Jarred’s LinkedIn page confirms that he works at University of St Thomas in Texas.

The dating show star also shared a promotional snap of himself for the show on his Instagram page which shows him as being 34 years old.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media reached out to Jarred to confirm his age.

Jarred Gibson ‘is always judged’

Love Is Blind allows people to make emotional connections sight unseen.

Physical attributes, background, and income aren’t important as the Netflix series encourages participants to fall in love with what’s on the inside.

Speaking during season 5 episode 1, Jarred opens up about his insecurities:

“I’m the skinniest guy here so I’m always judged for being sort of smaller and don’t have muscles so a lot of women, you know, ‘hey, no you’re a little bit smaller for my taste’… I can definitely tell… It’s just like one of those things I have to combat with going through.”

Love Is Blind star is looking for adventure

When asked what he’s looking for in a partner, Jarred replied: “How much time do we have?”

He added: “Someone who’s adventurous, somebody who’s going to be able to go hike up a mountain with me.”

Ahead of the season 5 premiere, Jarred wrote in an Instagram caption: “Mountains or Pods, which should we conquer first?”

Jarred can be found on Instagram at @jarredinpictures.

