Southern Charm returns with season 9 in September 2023 so here’s the complete cast list and the premiere date.

Bravo’s hit reality series, Southern Charm, is returning this fall and despite the departure of longtime cast member Kathryn Dennis, the drama won’t be missing.

The season 9 trailer teases detail about Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green‘s rumored fling, while the latter seemingly rekindles her romance with ex Shep Rose.

So, who can we expect to see Southern Charm season 9? A few newbies have joined the Charleston gang.

Southern Charm season 9 full cast

Craig Conover

It wouldn’t be Southern Charm without Craig Conover, one of two OG cast members. The 2023 series will see Craig and his girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, encounter obstacles as they figure out their next chapter.

The couple have been navigating their long-distance relationship and with Craig’s company, Sewing Down South, finding success in Charleston, the 34-year-old is hoping Summer House star Paige will commit to the South.

Shep Rose

Shep is known as Southern Charm’s bachelor but when he began dating Taylor, fans were convinced it was the real deal. Their unexpected break up came in the summer of 2022 after two-and-a-half years of dating.

However, there may still be lingering feelings as Austen announced in the trailer that “Shep and Taylor banged” and were later seen in bed together the next morning.

Austen Kroll

Austen Kroll’s rumored hookup with Taylor Ann Green finds the pair in trouble with their respective exes, Olivia Flowers and Shep Rose. Kroll keeps viewers begging for more as he acknowledges “something happened” with Taylor in the trailer, but fails to spill the real tea.

Even Madison LeCroy, who dated Austen from 2018 to 2020 and is now married, wanted a straight-up answer: “Did you f*** Taylor or not?” – that is the golden question.

Taylor Ann Green

We definitely did not expect Taylor to be linked to not one, but two of her male co-stars. Does the cast not consider the awkwardness if things don’t work out?

Despite Austen claiming “something happened” with her, Green denied to Olivia Flowers that nothing went down. “Never, swear on my life,” the Bravo celebrity said.

Madison LeCroy

Madison and her husband, Brett Randle, married in November 2022 and are now looking to expand the family. She shares a 10-year-old son called Hudson with her ex, Josh Hughes, but Madison may encounter complications this time as she had a pelvic fracture during her first delivery.

Olivia Flowers

Olivia joined the cast in season 8, which focused on her potential romance with Austen, but things never truly took off.

With Olivia single and ready to mingle in 2023, the 31-year-old may find a connection to newcomer Rod Razavi as they share a smooch in the trailer.

Leva Bonaparte

According to Leva, season 9 will be more about girl power since Kathyn was allegedly closer to the male co-stars rather than the women. “I think it [season 9] allowed for more of a ladies kumbaya because there wasn’t Kathryn with the guys,” she revealed.

That being said, it’s not all smooth sailing; the restauranteur admits that they “p** each other off” but the girls are able to hash out their issues and reconcile this season.

Venita Aspen

Venita ended season 8 looking for love and it seems she is officially out of the dating game.

“With a stable new beau in her life, Venita has left the feud with Madison in the past and is focused on new friendships with Olivia and Taylor” the press release reads. “She’s not afraid to call out transgressions within the group and take sides if necessary.”

Her partner is a musician called Manny, who will likely cameo this season.

Rod Razavi

Newcomer Rod Razavi isn’t afraid to step on some toes when it comes to pursuing the ladies of Southern Charm.

Although he’s a fresh face on the show, Rod has lived in Charleston for more than 18 years. He “considers himself to be a true Southern gentleman,” reads his Bravo bio.

Razavi is of Persian heritage and works as the director of integrations and conversions at Zuri Group, a business consulting firm.

Jarrett “JT” Thomas

Jarrett Thomas, known as JT, is originally from Virginia but now resides in South Carolina. As the founder of The Inns, which offers luxury vacation rental homes in Charleston, Thomas is a real estate pro.

There may be a spark between Jarrett and Taylor as they go on a date, during which the businessman says: “I feel like our souls are connected, I’m blown away.”

Rodrigo Reyes

Rodrigo Antonio Reyes is a “long-time friend of the Charmers” and you won’t find him dating any of his co-stars. He has been in a relationship with his boyfriend, Tyler, since 2015; they are dog parents to four pups.

When he’s not tending to his fur babies, you’ll find him working at his interior design company, RAR Designs. He is also a floral designer.

So why did Bravo recruit him? Well, according to his profile, he keeps the group “grounded” as the voice of reason, which will be necessary for the clashes this season.

Patricia Altschul and her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith will also appear in the show.

Southern Charm 2023 premiere date confirmed

Southern Charm season 9 will premiere on September 14 at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo with a “supersized” episode. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

Filming concluded in March 2023, as confirmed by showrunner Thomas Kelly in a now-deleted Instagram post. “That’s a WRAP on Southern Charm, Season 9!!!!” he wrote. “Congrats to a great cast and the best crew in the biz – love you all! We crushed it- stay tuned this fall!” he captioned Instagram photos that have since been deleted.”

The reason why Kathryn Dennis left Southern Charm never confirmed

Model Kathryn exited the Bravo show after eight seasons and there have been several rumors over why she departed. According to The US Sun, she was not offered a new contract because of “multiple no shows.”

Other reports predict that Dennis left the show due to her custody battle with her ex, Thomas Ravenel. Their relationship played out in several seasons and they welcomed two children called Kensington and Saint. In March 2021, it was reported that Ravenel held temporary primary custody and he relocated with their children to Aiken, which is three hours away from Charleston, for a quieter life.

In May 2023, The US Sun reported that Kathryn lost full custody due to “multiple failed drug tests”.

Ravenel confirmed his win to All About The Tea:

“I was awarded sole custody. I make all the parenting decisions. Kathryn has the right to supervised visitation by an approved supervisor [approved by the court] between the hours of 9am to 7pm, every other weekend.”

Check out Southern Charm season 9’s trailer