Surviving Paradise on Netflix cast thought they were going to a luxurious villa. But they were met with dread – and had their phones and jewelry removed – when they found out the truth. From Shea Foster to Aaron Blake, meet the contestants from all over the USA who signed up for the show…

“Think Survivor and Big Brother with a sprinkle of Love Island,” Surviving Paradise star Shea Foster told Reality Titbit. The “nuts” new reality show on Netflix is coming out on October 20. We’ve found the line-up of stars who were faced with the freezing wilderness instead of the villa they were promised.

© 2023

Surviving Paradise cast

Shea Foster

© 2023

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Job: Entrepreneur

Instagram: @shea_foster

Shea was once told he wasn’t going to be able to run at a high level ever again after having spinal fusion back surgery. However, he has since become an All-American in cross country.

He exclusively told Reality Titbit that he was “completely himself” on the show. When finding out he had to live in the wilderness, Shea thought it was a prank show as he “didn’t sign up for this.”

Aaron Blake

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Job: Microsoft Associate Consultant

Instagram: @itsaaronblake

Aaron has an MBA, is a Spartan sprinter, and studied Summa Cum Laude at Clark Atlanta University. The brainy contestant also had the Highest Male GPA of the graduating class!

He graduated in 2017, has been skydiving, and then went on to graduate with his MBA on May 15, 2021. “The best part was definitely seeing my parents so happy. Made all of the finals worth it,” said Aaron.

Copan Combs

© 2023

Hometown: Sentinel, Oklahoma

Job: Senior admissions counselor

Instagram: @copanjoe

Oklahoma State University graduate Copan earned his degree in marketing and sports management, but after interning with OSU Athletics, he realized he wasn’t meant to be in the background.

He wanted to be out meeting people and telling them about OSU. Known for his orange blazer, Copan is a native of Sentinel, Oklahoma — a town of about 900 southeast of Elk City.

Francisco Williams joins Surviving Paradise cast

© 2023

Hometown: New York

Job: Entrepreneur

Instagram: @siscostory

Known as Cisco, he has gone through tough times, such as losing his father. His first slice of fame was when his TikTok video was shown on Good Morning America!

He does his fair share of working out and modeling, alongside making videos on TikTok. Cisco got his braces off after 15 years in 2020 and played in the Regional Championships for Men’s Basketball.

Hayley Smith-Rose

Hometown: Maine

Job: DJ, radio and podcast host

Instagram: @radiohalystorm

Hayley Smith-Rose runs her own podcast, Fever Dream Diaries, alongside her Hot Radio Maine job. She conducts interviews with her best friend, Becca Howard.

In May 2023, the Surviving Paradise Netflix cast member fulfilled her dream of DJing at a dispensary. Hayley has been in a relationship with her partner for a whole decade.

Sarah Kate Reynolds

Hometown:

Job: Cheerleader

Instagram: @sarahkatereynolds

Sarah Kate Reynolds is married to Landon Goesling, an NBA marketing agent. He popped the question in August 2023. Sarah is also the founder of the swimwear brand SK SWIM.

She is also a Cheerleading World Champion. Sarah became good friends with Shea Foster, who called her a “southern belle taking over” while she called him her “sidekick.”

Justin Assada

Hometown: Madison

Job: Reality TV star

Instagram: @justinassada

Justin is often seen hanging out with friends and appears to be passionate about music. He plays guitar, often goes to gigs, and is no stranger to a Metallica t-shirt.

Shea said of his co-star: “Sheshhhhh let me tell you my guy Justin is a a different breed!” While Aaron wrote: “That whole experience wouldn’t have been the same without my guy right here.”

Lellies Santiago

Hometown: New York

Job: Actress and TV personality

Instagram: @lelliessantiago

Lellies is the founder of BBDC, a clothing brand, and community that stands for ‘Bad B*tches Don’t Crease’. It is a sisterhood of women who have been faced with adversity and now found confidence.

The model and actress is in a relationship with Kris Kasanova. She has been featured in Voyage LA Magazine, having first begun modeling in ninth grade, from doing school fashion shows to hair shows.

Taylor Olympios

© 2023

Hometown: New York

Job: Influencer

Instagram: @taylorolympios

Taylor is a 23-year-old TikTok star and younger sister of reality star Corinne Olympios, who appeared in The Bachelor season 21. Taylor was cast in season 3 of the reality series Next Influencer.

Alex Dourassof

Hometown: Miami

Job: Real estate agent

Instagram: @adourassof

A French boy living in Miami, Alex Dourassof has worked for CANVAS Real Estate since May 2020. He was previously a Marketing and Social Media Coordinator for Thanxngo.

In 2018, the Netflix star graduated from Full Sail University with a Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Business. He now stars in music videos, such as in Sami Edelson, Cyclope Beatz, and Red’s How U Feelin’.

Eva

Hometown: Tampa

Job: Photographer

Instagram: @lilmissevaa

Surviving Paradise Netflix cast member Eva is a photographer based across the USA. She takes photos in Tampa and Orlando, is a Pisces, and actually shortens her name, which is Evangeline.

She is passionate about poetry and old books. Eva wrote on Instagram: “I make alliances, shed some tears, and attempt to win my way into a $100,000 cash prize.”

WATCH SURVIVING PARADISE ON NETFLIX NOW