The Bachelor and The Bachelorette fan-favorites are receiving another shot at love in Bachelor In Paradise 2023 so let’s get to know the season 9 cast. Some are returning for their third attempt at finding romance.

A new batch of singles are heading to the beach for the 2023 season of Bachelor In Paradise, which is taking place at a romantic beach resort in Sayulita, Mexico.

The ABC spinoff is bringing back fan-favorite contestants from the male and female versions of the show. Wells Adams will return as the hotel bartender, as will host Jesse Palmer.

Bachelor In Paradise 2023 cast

Bachelor In Paradise has recruited 18 singles searching for love:

Greer Blitzer

Credit ABC/Craig Sjodin

Age: 25

Job: Social media marketing agency founder

Instagram: @cheerio_greerio

Fun fact: She loves shopping at flea markets

Greer Blitzer joined The Bachelor family in Zach Shallcross’ season 27. She was eliminated in week 7.

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Greer moved to New York City in her early 20s, where she worked as a sales executive for Tom James Company, a fashion company.

She eventually transitioned into medical sales, during which she launched her marketing agency, NNL (Now Not Later) Agency. Her business focuses on marketing for medical aesthetic practices.

Brayden Bowers

Credit ABC/Craig Sjodin

Age: 25

Job: Travel nurse

Instagram: @braydenbowersofficial

Fun fact: Brayden loves a good cigar lounge

Brayden appeared on The Bachelorette season 20 in hopes of finding love with Charity Lawson. He quit the show in week 4 after struggling to see Charity connect with other men. He won Charity’s first impression rose but by week 4, Brayden admitted that he “didn’t want to be here right now.”

Charity was disappointed to watch a “strong connection plummet” but she ultimately walked him out as she “wasn’t in a position to fix Brayden.”

Based in San Diego, you’ll find Brayden either spending time with his pup, River, or staying active.

Aaron Bryant

Credit ABC/Craig Sjodin

Age: 30

Job: Realtor

Instagram: @aaronrbryant

Fun fact: He taught himself how to play the piano and violin

Aaron made his debut on The Bachelorette season 20, where he was eliminated in week 6. He returned in week 7 but was eliminated again at the rose ceremony.

The ABC dating series wasn’t the 30-year-old’s first TV experience; he appeared on the network’s game show, The Final Straw, with his family.

Aaron was a software salesman but since May 2023, he has worked as a realtor for 1st Class Real Estate, helping friends and family sell and invest in San Diego properties.

Peter Cappio

Credit ABC/Craig Sjodin

Age: 33

Job: Airline pilot

Instagram: @pilotpete.fly

Fun fact: He is addicted to ChapStick

Peter is hoping to find his co-pilot in this series after he was eliminated from The Bachelorette season 20 in week 1. Originally from Armonk, New York, Cappio has continued flying around the world and uses his platform to educate fans about the aviation industry.

Jessica “Jess” Girod

Creidt ABC/Craig Sjodin

Age: 24

Job: E-commerce coordinator

Instagram: @jessicagirod

Fun fact: She will never leave the house without sunscreen

Jessica Girod was eliminated in week 6 of The Bachelor season 27. Originally from Winter Springs, Florida, she comes from a large Puerto Rican family. Jess is now based in San Diego where she works as an e-commerce coordinator for Tally And Fin, a women’s fashion brand.

She is a hopeless romantic and is ready for her fairytale love worthy of a Taylor Swift song – we’re guessing she’s not talking about the breakup anthems.

Eliza Isichei

Credit ABC/Craig Sjodin

Age: 27

Job: Marketing manager

Instagram: @elizaisichei

Fun fact: She loves a solo movie date

Bachelor In Paradise will be Eliza’s third ABC series; she previously appeared on The Bachelor season 26 and Bachelor In Paradise season 8.

She was eliminated from the original show in week 6 and split from Rodney Matthews in week 5 of Bachelor In Paradise.

Eliza is from Tampa, Florida, but she has traveled and lived in Berlin for much of her childhood for her father’s job. She has resided in Los Angeles since 2021 and is employed as a creator partnerships manager at Cycle, an influencer marketing agency.

Katherine “Kat” Izzo

Credit ABC/Craig Sjodin

Age: 27

Job: Registered nurse

Instagram: @katizzzo

Fun fact: She is often told that she is a Julia Roberts lookalike

Kat was eliminated in week 7 of The Bachelor season 27.

As a registered nurse, Kat’s career is extremely important to her, but her priority now is finding The One. She is a proud aunt to her nephews and nieces, but they just make her want to settle down and start her own family.

Samantha “Sam” Jeffries

Credit ABC/Craig Sjodin

Age: 28

Job: Occupational therapist

Instagram: @samcjeffries

Fun fact: She has gone skydiving 12 times

Samantha was a contestant on the 26th season of The Bachelor starring Clayton Echard. She was eliminated in week 1.

28-year-old Sam is a bit of a daredevil as a person who loves to skydive, but her health is her number one priority as a wellness coach and occupational therapist. She’s always on the go and documents her adventures as a travel and lifestyle photographer.

Olivia Lewis

Credit ABC/Craig Sjodin

Age: 25

Job: Patient care technician

Instagram: @itslivlew

Fun fact: Grey’s Anatomy inspired Olivia to work in the medical field

Olivia Lewis had a short run on The Bachelor season 27 after being eliminated in week 1. She works full-time in healthcare and dreams of becoming a physician assistant.

When she’s not in the hospital, you’ll find her winding down on the basketball court as a player or as a referee.

Sean McLaughlin

Credit ABC/Craig Sjodin

Age: 26

Job: Account executive

Instagram: @seanymclaughlin

Fun fact: He takes pride in his great hair

Fans first met Sean as a contestant on the 20th season of The Bachelorette. He was eliminated in week 5.

The Troy, New York native is “looking for the girl of my dreams to share my life with.” He’s worked hard in his career, having bought his very first house in 2023. Sean previously worked as a software sales representative for Paycom, a prominent online payroll and human resource technology company.

He has one sibling called Danny and his father is Steven McLaughlin, the County Executive of Rensselaer County, New York.

Blake Moynes

Credit ABC/Craig Sjodin

Age: 33

Job: Conservationist

Instagram: @blakemoynes

Fun fact: He has a dog named Koho

Blake Moynes is returning to the Bachelor family after two years; he debuted in The Bachelorette season 16, where he was eliminated in week 7. He found love with Katie Thurston in season 17 and popped the question, but they announced their split on October 25, 2021.

The 33-year-old is a wildlife manager and conservation advocate from Hamilton, Canada. He spends his days working with animals outdoors so he’s looking for an “outdoorsy” woman who will tolerate his “potty mouth”.

Mercedes Northup

Credit ABC/Craig Sjodin

Age: 25

Job: Nonprofit case manager

Instagram: @mercedesnorthup

Fun fact: She would rather order delivery food than cook

Iowa native Mercedes is trying for her second shot at love after being eliminated in week 5 of The Bachelor season 27.

She made a memorable first impression on Zach Shallcross after entering the show with an adorable pig called Harry. Growing up on a farm in Iowa, she spent a lot of time showing pigs at the State Fair.

Rachel Recchia

Credit ABC/Craig Sjodin

Age: 27

Job: Flight instructor

Instagram: @pilot.rachel

Fun fact: She could live off of Flaming Hot Cheetos

Rachel is a prominent member of the The Bachelor world having starred in The Bachelorette season 19 alongside Gabby Windey. She was runner-up in The Bachelor season 26.

Florida native Rachel accepted Tino Franco’s proposal on her season but she broke up with him while the show was airing after he confessed to kissing another woman.

The ABC star graduated from Ohio University with a degree in aviation, so we think she’ll have a lot to talk about with fellow pilot and co-star Peter Cappio.

Kylee Russell

Credit ABC/Craig Sjodin

Age: 26

Job: Postpartum nurse

Instagram: @kyleeemarie

Fun fact: Kylee’s celebrity crush is NFL athlete Jimmy Garroppol

Kylee is not to be confused with the actress Kylee Russell, who has appeared in the Disney Channel movies, Jump In and the Zombies trilogy.

The reality star was eliminated in week 5 of The Bachelor season 27.

Kylee is looking for a partner who can keep up with her dance skills as a former pro dancer for the Charlotte Hornets. She now works as a registered nurse in the postpartum unit and is ready to start her “soccer mom life”.

Aaron Schwartzman

Credit ABC/Craig Sjodin

Age: 34

Job: Firefighter

Instagram: @aaron.schwartzman

Fun fact: Aaron likes his frozen yogurt delivered and heavy on the toppings

Firegither and fro-yo fan Aaron was knocked out of The Bachelorette season 20 in week 3.

Described as a “real-life Superman” by ABC, Aaron is looking for an outdoorsy girl who will accompany him on his paddleboard and surfing adventures.

He is close friends with fellow Bachelor In Paradise star Brayden. They received media attention on September 19 after being involved in a boating incident that required them to be rescued off the coast of San Diego.

Aaron’s boat sank completely and they were reportedly stranded for three and a half hours. Luckily, the group of friends are firefighters and former military members so they were able to respond calmly to the high-intensity situation.

They were saved by two local men who were also out fishing.

Will Urena

Credit ABC/Craig Sjodin

Age: 31

Job: Realtor

Instagram: @illmaticwill

Fun fact: He hates receiving money as a gift

Will vied for Michelle Young’s heart in season 18, but he was ultimately eliminated in week 4.

He is a true romantic searching for a woman who is loyal, ambitious, accountable, and ready to push him to become the best version of himself.

Originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan, he is now based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as a realtor for Remax Experience.

Brooklyn Willie

Credit ABC/Craig Sjodin

Age: 26

Job: Rodeo racer

Instagram: @brooklynwillie

Fun fact: Her desired power is teleportation

Brooklyn is a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, who now lives in Austin, Texas. She was kicked off The Bachelor season 27 in week 7.

She channeled her rodeo racing skills during her first impression by tossing a lasso around a cardboard cutout of Zach Shallcross in her intro video.

Catherine “Cat” Wong

Credit ABC/Craig Sjodin

Age: 27

Job: Professional dancer

Instagram: @cat_carter20

Fun fact: She loves hot dogs

Kat made her debut in 2023’s season 27 but she hoped for a spot on The Bachelor since 2019 after posting an Instagram from an event, captioned: “Comment down below if you think I’d be a good fit for the show.

Four years later, she was announced as a participant but was eliminated in week 2.

Kat hails from Long Island, New York so her ideal date would be a picnic in Central Park.

When does Bachelor In Paradise season 9 premiere?

Season 9 of Bachelor In Paradise returns to ABC on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 9pm EDT.

It will follow the premiere of The Golden Bachelor, which will see 22 senior female contestants vying for the heart of 72-year-old widower Gerry Turner.