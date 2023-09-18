Meri Brown on Sister Wives runs an online clothing business alongside her bed and breakfast inn. Christine Brown left the biz behind when she split from Kody. However, it’s been Meri’s passion since 2016 and she isn’t letting go of the company any time soon…

Now that Meri Brown has officially split from Kody, the Sister Wives star is facing a lot of life changes. However, there’s one constant, and that’s her online clothing business. Meri is a complete entrepreneur, and doesn’t run just one business but two, alongside her daughter, Mykelti Brown.

Credit: Sister Wives/TLC

Meri on Sister Wives’ clothing business

Sister Wives star Meri Brown runs an online clothing business with marketing company LuLaRoe. She sells dresses, tops, bottoms, skirts and layers, all ranging from around $25 to $64 in price.

She launched her business in 2016 – two years after officially divorcing Kody in 2014 – and has had a passion for selling clothes ever since. She is a trainer who shares outfits on her Facebook business page.

Meri’s online Facebook group allows customers to claim items during her Live video sessions. She has 279K followers on the social media platform and usually sells between 500 to 1,000 items each day!

She also runs a bed and breakfast

Meri Brown runs bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, alongside her LuLaRoe online clothing business. With a 4.5-star rating on Google Reviews, it’s 1870s mansion situated 12 miles from Dixie National Forest.

Located in Parowan, Utah, guests are indulged with delectable breakfasts and a warm, inviting historic atmosphere. Rooms start from $250 a night and go up to $300.

Back before the home became Lizzie’s, a couple, Sarah and Charles, would often welcome the townsfolk into their home. A woman called Lizzie married Sarah’s son, Will L, who passed down the place to her daughter, Joyce. She later had a daughter, Bonnie, who is Meri’s mother.

Christine left online biz behind

Christine previously worked on LuLaRoe with Meri, but decided to stop working on it a few years ago. However, Meri’s daughter with Kody, Mykelti, continues to work alongside her mother.

Christine confirmed she had walked away from her job as a clothing sales assistant at LuLaRoe. She took to a private Facebook group to share that she would no longer be selling the comfy clothing options.

She ended the LuLaRoe job in May 2023. Christine did add that shoppers can still buy clothes from Sister Wives daughter Mykelti Brown Padron, who is still a partner, and runs Mykelti’s Whimsical Boutique.

