Social experiment series Love Is Blind is back in 2023 with a brand new season. Netflix viewers are keen to find out all there is to know about the show’s season 5 cast members. So, let’s learn more about Miriam from Love Is Blind including her skincare brand, surname, age, and much more.

Kicking off from Friday, September 22, the pods are officially open on Love Is Blind. A group of Texas singletons are ready to find themselves ‘the one’ and make the huge decision to get married to someone without ever seeing them before.

Miriam Love Is Blind’s skincare brand

During Love Is Blind season 5 episode 1, Miriam is getting to know Uche.

She explains that Houston, Texas is a great place for her business to thrive and adds that she’s in the skincare field.

Miriam appeared to confuse Uche when she said she “doesn’t sell skincare products” but is “offering a distinct composition.”

The reality TV star runs Zack and Lucy skincare. She writes on the company’s website: “Merging chemistry with my African heritage.”

The brand’s ‘about’ page adds that Miriam’s journey to owning a skincare line came from her own life experiences: “Miriam is a chemist who struggled with dry, inflammatory skin and could not find a moisturizer that resolved those problems.”

Zack and Lucy Skincare’s Instagram page states in its bio: “Plant-based, eco-friendly skincare, with love from Africa.”

Miriam’s surname

As Miriam appears on Love Is Blind in 2023, viewers are curious to know more about her including what her surname is.

The Netflix star’s name is Miriam N Amah.

With around 2.3k followers, she can be found on Instagram at @mimah_.

She writes in her IG bio that she’s into “travel, fashion and lifestyle.”

How old is Miriam from Love Is Blind?

Netflix star Miriam is 31 years old and was born and raised in Nigeria.

She is a scientist and decided to move to the USA to study medicine but later went into chemistry.

During episode 1, Miriam explains that she works in the food industry and also in academia in the Middle East.

However, she added that she had plans to move back to Houston as she “missed home.”

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW