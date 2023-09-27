A missing raspberry on The Great British Bake Off’s cake has sent fans wild. The introduction scene of a missing raspberry on the cake isn’t taken lightly by GBBO viewers. Many “can’t unsee it” either…

The Great British Bake Off is officially back on our screens. A line-up of talented bakers are doing their best to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood as they are tasked with creating bakes and breads. So, what exactly is the missing raspberry on the GBBO cake everyone’s on about?!

Missing raspberry on Bake Off cake

The missing raspberry on GBBO’s cake is in the bottom right section of the chocolate cake in the show’s introduction, when ‘The Great British Bake Off’ is written over the top in white writing. It was pointed out by the hosts during the first challenge of episode 1. The gingham cloth concealing the ingredients for the inaugural technical challenge recipe was the well-known chocolate cake.

The small gap where the fruit should be is seen on top of a chocolate sponge as the show starts and has been missing since as far back as 2010. The missing raspberry was actually ‘stolen’ by a contestant…

GBBO fans react to missing fruit

Many Great British Bake Off fans noticed the raspberry cake’s missing fruit years ago. However, now it’s been pointed out in episode 1 of the 2023 season, that some “can’t unsee it.”

One fan wrote: “Am I the only one who didn’t realize there was a raspberry missing off the #GBBO cake!”

Another said: “That missing raspberry will always bug me! #BakeOff #GBBO.”

“Ngl [not going to lie], too busy looking at the cake on the titles and thinking how much I wanted to eat it that I hadn’t noticed the missing raspberry #GBBO,” reacted a viewer.

Chocolate cake recipe

The famous chocolate cake recipe belongs to Paul Hollywood. It is actually a fudge cake topped with raspberries and serves 16 people, and first featured as a challenge on series 14.

Ingredients

For the sponges

175g dark chocolate, 54%

150g unsalted butter, diced

125ml hot water

3 medium eggs

125ml sour cream, at room temperature

50ml vegetable oil

2 tsp vanilla extract

150g caster sugar

150g light soft brown sugar

250g self-raising flour

50g cocoa powder

1½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

¼ tsp salt

For the chocolate ganache

300g dark chocolate, 54%

25g unsalted butter, diced

450ml double cream

To decorate

400g raspberries

Recipe: Paul Hollywood’s chocolate fudge cake

Step 1

Heat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/350°F/Gas 4.

Step 2

For the sponges, grease, and baseline 2 x 20cm sandwich tins with butter and baking parchment. Combine the chocolate, butter, and water in a heat-proof bowl and set over a pan of barely simmering water. Stir until melted and whisk to combine. Remove the bowl from the heat and leave to cool slightly.

Step 3

In a large mixing bowl use a balloon whisk to mix the eggs, sour cream, oil, and vanilla until combined. Add both sugars and whisk until smooth. Add the melted chocolate mixture and whisk again until smooth.

Step 4

Sift the flour, cocoa, bicarbonate of soda, and salt into the bowl and whisk until thoroughly combined. Divide the mixture evenly between the prepared tins and level with a palette knife. Bake for about 35-40 minutes until a wooden skewer inserted into the center of the sponges comes out clean.

Step 5

Leave the sponges to cool in the tins for 10 minutes and then carefully remove them from the tins and leave them to cool completely on a wire rack.

Step 6

For the ganache measure the chocolate and butter into a heatproof bowl and set aside. Pour the cream into a medium saucepan and slowly bring just to a boil. Remove from the heat and pour over the chocolate and butter. Leave the hot cream to melt the chocolate without stirring for 1 minute and then stir until smooth and glossy. Once smooth, leave it to cool and thicken before using.

Step 7

Place one of the sponges on a cake stand and spread approximately 6 tablespoons of the ganache over the top with a palette knife or spoon. Top with the second sponge, turned upside down so the flat side is the top of the cake. Gently press the two cakes together. Cover the top and sides of the cake with the remaining ganache and roughly smooth the sides. Arrange the raspberries on top.

