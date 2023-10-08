Gold Rush is back with its fourteenth season in 2023. Discovery Channel’s long-running show is centered around miners who stack their fortune by digging for gold in Alaska’s Yukon Valley. The show sees some familiar faces in Gold Rush season 14 as well as some newcomers including Morgan Lauren.

Gold Rush season 14 came with a big surprise for fans. While many viewers are used to seeing Parker Schnabel and Tony Beets mining on the show, the 2023 episodes see the return of fan-favorite Rick Ness. Now, the Discovery star has his own crew including newcomer Morgan.

Meet Morgan from Gold Rush

As Gold Rush welcomes Rick Ness back in 2023, there is also a newbie on his team to get to know.

Morgan Lauren is working as a Ness crew member as an equipment operator and gold washer.

She says on the show that the role is “nerve-wracking” as Rick is “relying on” her.

Morgan brings her equipment operating skills to the Ness claim and adds that she’s “excited” about her new role.

She grew up hunting and fishing in Alaska and says that the job is “second nature” to her.

She quit her job to mine

Morgan hails from Palmer, Alaska, and quit her job there to move to the Yukon and start mining.

She worked as an oil field equipment operator for 10 years before deciding to make. change and work on the gold claim.

The Discovery Channel star has some big aspirations and says on the show that she’d potentially like to open her own mining claim one day.

She said she’d “know the steps and know what’s needed” and “loves gold washing.”

Is Morgan on Instagram?

Yes. Morgan can be found on Instagram with over 2.7k followers at @morganlaurenco.

She writes that she’s a “full-time rock washer and part-time adventurer,” in her bio.

The Gold Rush newbie shares lots of snaps on her page of herself spending time in nature.

It appears that she and her claim boss Rick get on well as she also posted a photo of her and Rick ahead of her reality TV debut captioned: “Let me tell you ‘bout my besssstttt frriieeennddd.”

WATCH GOLD RUSH ON DISCOVERY FRIDAY AT 9 PM