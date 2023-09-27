Name That Tune’s piano player has been a vital part of the show since FOX’s revival series kicked off in 2021. Not only is he the show’s piano player but he’s also the band leader. Working alongside Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski, he’s one half of the duo bringing the show to screens. Now, fans want to know more about who the band leader is.

Fox‘s revival of Name That Tune is onto its third season in 2023. Celebrity contestants including Jordin Sparks and Todrick Hall are putting their music knowledge to the test in this year’s episodes. Each hour-long episode is made up of two games. The famous faces taking part do all they can to raise money for a charity of their choice.

Who is the Name That Tune piano player?

Many Name That Tune viewers will recognize the show’s piano player as being Randy Jackson.

However, others think that the band leader is looking unrecognizable in 2023 after his weight loss journey.

Randy’s results came after he opted for weight loss surgery back in 2003. He lost over 100lb and has maintained his weight loss over the past two decades.

Name That Tune star found fame years ago

Nowadays, Randy Jackson is recognized for being Name That Tune’s bandleader and piano player.

However, he first kicked off his music career in the 1980s. He worked with rock bands including Journey and went on to produce his own album, too.

He released Randy Jackson’s Music Club, Vol. 1 in 2008. Although he doesn’t sing on any of the songs, he produced them all.

Musician worked with Simon Cowell

If people hadn’t heard about Randy’s music career, others may remember him for his time on American Idol.

He appeared as a judge on the show and worked alongside Sumon Cowell and Paula Abdul for almost a decade.

Randy was a judge on the show from when it first began in 2002 until 2014.

During his time on American Idol, he also went on to produce America’s Best Dance Crew on MTV in 2008.

