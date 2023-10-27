Naomie Olindo has revealed what happened to her since her Southern Charm fame. Many are asking why Naomie is not on Southern Charm anymore and one big giveaway is that she has a new boyfriend.

As Southern Charm drama plays out on Bravo, a familiar face hasn’t appeared in any episodes. Naomie Olindo was a key cast member, and her fall-out with Metul Shah was shared on-screen. She’s since got a new boyfriend who she doesn’t want to place in the public eye.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

What happened to Naomie on Southern Charm?

Naomie left Southern Charm after her break-up with Metul Shah. It is alleged that she left due to personal and legal issues, including a lawsuit from a former business partner, Screen Rant reports.

Her relationships with the cast, including her ex Craig, as well as friends Cameran and Chelsea, have changed. She is now focusing on a “dream come true project” involving fabrics.

Naomie previously left the Bravo show as Shah didn’t want to be on it. However, she returned, which involved having a romance with Craig Conover before a dramatic split.

Fans ask why Naomie Olindo isn’t around

Many consider Naomie a key cast member on Southern Charm. So, when she didn’t return for season 9, many were shocked and asked why Naomie wasn’t in the new season.

Naomie, who founded the clothing brand L’Abeye with Virginia Cox in 2018, was allegedly sued for several issues in the business, including her former business partner claiming she did more work on Southern Charm.

Southern Charm creator Whitney Sudler-Smith and Naomie are not together, as Naomie clarified during a reunion that they are great friends, but they did briefly hook up before her exit. Fans have assumptions.

She doesn’t want to share new love

Naomie has a new boyfriend who isn’t famous. She wants to keep her love life private but did admit at BravoCon 2022 that she is in a relationship, but won’t be sharing him on camera.

Due to her previous public relationships, Naomie has changed her stance. She told People: “I think you guys all know, I mean, the train wrecks that have been my previous relationships.”

She added: “I just don’t think it’s good to share with the world. Relationships are hard enough… so sharing it with all these people to have an opinion about it, I’m just not willing to do that anymore.”

WATCH SOUTHERN CHARM ON BRAVO THURSDAYS AT 9/8C