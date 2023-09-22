Natalie Russell from My Mum Your Dad went to prison five times, she revealed on the show’s finale. Fans said it was an “unexpected” moment. She opened up about being a former drug addict.

ITV show My Mum Your Dad has sadly come to an end on September 21. Young adults nominated their single parent to go to a retreat and meet other singletons, hoping to develop a romance. Natalie Russell was one of the participants on My Mum Your Dad who went to prison multiple times.

Natalie on My Mum Your Dad

Natalie Russell has been getting to know Paul on My Mum Your Dad. Natalie went to prison five times and is now a self-esteem and relationship coach after turning her life around following substance abuse.

This led to stints in rehab facilities and a spell in a psychiatric hospital. She opened up about her “chaotic” past on Little Girls Aren’t Taught This podcast and said how childhood trauma sparked addiction issues.

Natalie said: “Those people you see running around on the street looking to get their next fix, that was me.” She is no longer in contact with the fathers of her two teenage sons.

She opens up about prison

During a date with Paul, Natalie from My Mum Your Dad said: “I’ve had a lot to heal. I massively ended up in the wrong crowd. I ran away from home at 14 and my life took a very painful, dark turn.”

Natalie continued: “That led to more and more painful experiences and I just didn’t know how to navigate them. I ended up in prison because of my emotional response to that trauma.”

She confessed that her “kids have seen me in some pretty broken places.” She also said her son Kaliel was her “saving grace.” Paul said: “She has done an exceptional job in getting to where she is now.”

Kaliel gets emotional

Choked by tears, 20-year-old Kaliel couldn’t read the letter as his mum thanked her son for signing her up for the experience, writing: “All the healing I’ve done has been worth it.”

She told her son again how he was her “saving grace,” adding that her connection with Paul feels like a “natural, nurturing relationship”. Paul also revealed to Natalie that she’d be introduced as his new partner.

On the Little Girls Aren’t Taught This podcast, Natalie said: “I’ve got two children and I refuse to ever play out that pattern again in their lives and that’s probably a little part of why I’m still on my own.”

If you’ve been affected by this story you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688 or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.

