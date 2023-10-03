Natalya Scudder is back on Below Deck in 2023 and this time she’s cruising around the Italian Riviera with Captain Sandy Yawn. Natalya steps in for Tumi Mhlongo at the start of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8. Her work ethic is undoubtedly great, but fans are scratching their heads over the star’s situation with her boyfriend.

Second stewardess Natalya has been yachting for eight years. The Bravo star has a ton of boating experience under her belt as well as an education in dealing with drama on Below Deck. She and season 7 star Kyle Viljoen butted heads throughout their time in Malta. Now, it looks like the yachtie has some relationship drama brewing.

Natalya Scudder’s boyfriend

After being introduced to Natalya Scudder as temporary Chief Stewardess in the season 8 premiere, episode 2 shines a light on her relationship status.

After hugging provisional bosun Luka Brunton, she jokes: “Cop a feel, would you? Kidding.”

The Below Deck star goes on to explain in a confessional that she’s in a relationship but is experiencing some confusion over the “style” of romance that it is.

Natalya says: “Me and my boyfriend have been together for four months, he wants this open relationship that I’m so unsure about but like every guy I’ve been with has cheated. So, I’d rather be in an honest relationship from the start.”

Below Deck star is ‘in love’

Miami-based reality TV star Natalya describes herself as “the Aussie girl next door” in her Instagram bio. She hails from Perth, Australia and has around 75k followers.

Judging by her confessional, she’s in a complicated kind of relationship during filming.

She explained on the show: “Unfortunately I felt love for him before I knew that this was the style he wanted so it wasn’t like I knew about it… I’m half okay with it and half working on trying to be okay with it so with Luka, there’s no problem having a flirt, looking is fine, touching is a no-go.”

However, Natalya added that she is quite confused about her current romantic situation with her boyfriend: “Well it is, I think, because I’m in an open relationship, does that mean I get approval like do I go up to the bridge and ask?”

Fans think Natalya and her boyfriend will split

Temp Chief Stew Nat seems to have high hopes for her romance off the yacht, despite how confusing it is for her. But. fans’ tweets show that their thoughts on the situation are crystal clear.

One fan tweeted: “Yeah I don’t see the relationship between Natalya and her boyfriend last for too much longer.”

Another said: “Oh lawd, texting drama with Natalya and her boyfriend. Ugh …lol”

Fans agree that Natalya “shouldn’t put up with” her romantic situation if she’s not happy.

One tweeted: “OK, but Natalya deserves so much better than the boyfriend who can’t even be open… in their open relationship…”

