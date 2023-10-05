Ghost Adventures is back and Zak Bagans and his team of paranormal investigators are uncovering mysteries all over the USA in season 25. As viewers feast their eyes on the spine-chilling new episodes, they may be wondering where a former Ghost Hunters star, Nick Groff, is in 2023.

Nick’s fans will be pleased to know that he hasn’t stepped away from the world of the supernatural and spooky. The former Discovery Channel star reveals all the latest in his life on his social media page. So, let’s find out more about paranormal expert Nick and his latest ventures.

Photo by Steven Lawton/FilmMagic

Nick on Ghost Adventures

When Ghost Adventures first arrived on the Discovery Channel in 2008, Nick was one of the original cast members.

He appeared on the show alongside Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley.

Nick was in Ghost Hunters until 2015. The show is still going now and launched in 25th season on October 4.

Nick has his own show

As Ghost Adventures kicks off season 25, Nick shares that his own show, Death Walker, is also back.

Taking to Twitter on October 4, he wrote: “DEATH WALKER season 4 premiere October 14th!”

The paranormal investigator shared that the show’s premiere is being shown at Rapids Theater in Niagara Falls.

Death Walker season 4

Death Walker fans are rooting for Nick as season 4 of his show comes out in 2023.

Ahead of the show’s release, he shared that all episodes of Death Walker are available to watch on Peacock.

The season sees Nick and his wife Tessa DelZoppo investigating some of the USA’s most haunted locations.

He writes in his Instagram bio: “My journey has led me around the world to some of the most haunted locations searching for answers from the other side and exploring the unknown.”

Following the live season premiere of Death Walker season 4, Nick and Tessa are yet to reveal which network the season will air on.

Replying to an Instagram fan on October 3, Tessa wrote: “We can’t announce anything until the networks do! But we’re having a live season 4 premier party October 14th at the haunted Rapids Theater in Niagara Falls NY!”